Advertisement
AD

Massive Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whale Transfers $38M - But Where?

Advertisement
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Whale Alert has reported the transfer of a massive 4.2 trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) tokens, which are valued at around $38 million
Fri, 19/01/2024 - 18:08
Massive Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whale Transfers $38M - But Where?
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents
Advertisement

A massive 4.2 trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) tokens, equivalent to about $38 million USD, were transferred from the Bitvavo exchange to an unidentified wallet. 

This transaction, which was recently flagged by Whale Alert, has sparked widespread speculation about its purpose and the recipient's identity. 

this transfer could signal a strategic investment maneuver, a transfer to a private wallet for security reasons, or even preparation for a large-scale sale or exchange.

A month of major SHIB transfers

The Shiba Inu token, known for its vibrant community and volatile nature, has seen a series of notable transfers by whales in recent weeks. 

On Jan. 1, a transfer of 4.23 trillion SHIB ($44.45 million USD) was recorded. This was closely followed by transactions of 4.24 trillion SHIB ($44.64 million USD) on Dec. 30, 4.25 trillion SHIB ($44.91 million USD) on Dec. 29, and 2.28 trillion SHIB ($23.58 million USD) from Binance to an anonymous wallet on Dec. 26.

Related
Bitcoin to Become Largest ETF Commodity, Adam Back Predicts
 

These transfers underscore the significance and importance of large investors in the Shiba Inu market and could signal strategic positioning or response to market conditions.

Shiba Inu's market performance 

Despite these substantial whale movements, Shiba Inu's market performance has shown resilience. 

According to CoinGecko, the SHIB token is currently trading at $0.059088, experiencing a slight increase of 1.4%. 

The market cap of SHIB stands at $5.36 billion, with a 24-hour trading volume of $164 million. 

The impact of these large transactions on SHIB's price remains negligible in the short-term.  

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image SHIB Price Analysis for January 19
2024/01/19 18:20
SHIB Price Analysis for January 19
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Ripple's Top Lawyer Calls SEC "Broken Regulator," Tron Founder Withdraws Billions of SHIB From Binance, Samson Mow Slams JP Morgan CEO: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
2024/01/19 18:20
Ripple's Top Lawyer Calls SEC "Broken Regulator," Tron Founder Withdraws Billions of SHIB From Binance, Samson Mow Slams JP Morgan CEO: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image Ethereum's Dencun Upgrade: Two Key Dates to Watch as Testing Advances
2024/01/19 18:20
Ethereum's Dencun Upgrade: Two Key Dates to Watch as Testing Advances
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

ChainGPT Chaingpt Facilitates the Launch of the GT Protocol, Bringing AI-Powered Auto-Trading to Crypto
Nuvo Unveils Nuscription: Revolutionizing Blockchain Trading
U-Hack: The Web3 University Hackathon Series
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Massive Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whale Transfers $38M - But Where?
SHIB Price Analysis for January 19
Ripple's Top Lawyer Calls SEC "Broken Regulator," Tron Founder Withdraws Billions of SHIB From Binance, Samson Mow Slams JP Morgan CEO: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Show all