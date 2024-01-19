Massive Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whale Transfers $38M - But Where?

Advertisement

A massive 4.2 trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) tokens, equivalent to about $38 million USD, were transferred from the Bitvavo exchange to an unidentified wallet.

This transaction, which was recently flagged by Whale Alert, has sparked widespread speculation about its purpose and the recipient's identity.

this transfer could signal a strategic investment maneuver, a transfer to a private wallet for security reasons, or even preparation for a large-scale sale or exchange.

A month of major SHIB transfers

The Shiba Inu token, known for its vibrant community and volatile nature, has seen a series of notable transfers by whales in recent weeks.

On Jan. 1, a transfer of 4.23 trillion SHIB ($44.45 million USD) was recorded. This was closely followed by transactions of 4.24 trillion SHIB ($44.64 million USD) on Dec. 30, 4.25 trillion SHIB ($44.91 million USD) on Dec. 29, and 2.28 trillion SHIB ($23.58 million USD) from Binance to an anonymous wallet on Dec. 26.

These transfers underscore the significance and importance of large investors in the Shiba Inu market and could signal strategic positioning or response to market conditions.

Shiba Inu's market performance

Despite these substantial whale movements, Shiba Inu's market performance has shown resilience.

According to CoinGecko, the SHIB token is currently trading at $0.059088, experiencing a slight increase of 1.4%.

The market cap of SHIB stands at $5.36 billion, with a 24-hour trading volume of $164 million.

The impact of these large transactions on SHIB's price remains negligible in the short-term.