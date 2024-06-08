Advertisement
    SHIB Team Makes Major Einstein Warning: Details

    Yuri Molchan
    Prominent SHIB team member has issued important warning to Shiba Inu community
    Sat, 8/06/2024 - 8:54
    Contents
    The Shiba Inu team’s social media expert, who is known within the community simply as Lucie, has issued a major statement to warn the SHIB army. While making this warning, Lucie cited the “world’s greatest mind” in science — Albert Einstein.

    Lucie’s tweet recommends SHIB fans and Shibarium developers to “stay away from negative people. They have a problem to every solution.”

    Recently, SHIB’s marketing lead Lucie and other team members have been frequently publishing various important warnings to the Shiba Inu global community. Those statements mainly chased one goal — to warn the SHIB army about the danger of crypto scams, including those that have emerged recently and are now targeting the community full of nascent and inexperienced investors.

    SHIB burn rate's sharp drop

    According to data shared by the Shibburn analytics platform, over the last 24 hours, the SHIB community’s efforts on decreasing the circulating Shiba Inu supply have seen a sharp drop.

    The data revealed by the platform shows that since last morning, the SHIB burn rate has seen a decline of 18.78%. Still, despite this negative reading, a total of 8,748,598 SHIB meme coins has been burned, i.e., transferred to unspendable blockchain wallets and locked there for good.

    SHIB price negative performance

    On Friday, June 8, the second largest meme cryptocurrency by market capitalization size, SHIB, faced a sharp price decline of close to 8.4% printed by three consecutive red candles on the hourly chart.

    This price drop followed similar negative price action of the world’s largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin as it plummeted by 3.7%, dropping from above the $71,650 level to the $69,030 zone. This BTC plunge was likely provoked by the poor GameStop earnings in the first quarter and the 39% GME price drop that followed. Besides, BTC was pushed down by the disappointing U.S. government’s employment report. At the time of this writing, Bitcoin is changing hands near the $69,350 level.

    About the author
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
