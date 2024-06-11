Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Several trillion dormant Shiba Inu meme coins have been sent to major exchange to be sold
    Tue, 11/06/2024 - 14:48
    4.3 Trillion Dormant SHIB Go to Coinbase as Key Shiba Inu Metric Soars 2,814%
    Cover image via stock.adobe.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Analytics X account @OnchainDataNerd has spotted several large crypto transactions, which have moved cumulatively more than four trillion SHIB to major U.S. exchange Coinbase.

    In total, the amount of SHIB transferred to Coinbase is evaluated at close to $100 million in fiat.

    Trillions of SHIB transferred to Coinbase

    The above-mentioned data source reported that 10 wallets moved an astounding 4.29 trillion SHIB to the largest U.S.-based crypto trading platform. The report specified that the SHIB that went to Coinbase was bought in two periods, three years apart from each other.

    The first accumulation period was in September 2021, and the second one was in March this year. The owners bought these trillions of coins at $0.00001309 on average. Therefore, if the sale indeed takes place at the current SHIB price, their profit will constitute approximately $41.22 million.

    As reported by U.Today, on Monday, a major SHIB transaction was made from the Robinhood exchange as 600 billion Shiba Inu were sent to an anonymous blockchain wallet. Ultimately, however, it proved to be an internal transaction, as Robinhood reshuffled its SHIB holdings.

    Tue, 06/11/2024 - 12:58
    Elon Musk’s Stunning AI Warning Triggers SHIB, XRP Armies’ Hot Discussion
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    SHIB burns soar to four-digit value

    Shibburn tracking platform spread the word earlier today about a major SHIB metric – the burn rate – soaring by a whopping 2,814%, with 7,912,338 SHIB meme coins transferred to unspendable blockchain wallets. This substantial burn took place over the last 24 hours thanks to the efforts of the SHIB community.

    By now, the burn rate has dropped to 266.94% since not a single SHIB burn has taken place within the last nine hours.

    At the time of this writing, SHIB is changing hands at $0.00002175 after demonstrating a decline of more than 7% in the past 24 hours.

    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
