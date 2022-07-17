Massive Amount of Ethereum Whales Returned to Market After 15% Price Spike

Sun, 07/17/2022 - 10:55
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Ethereum spiking ahead of Merge update, so does number of whales on network
Massive Amount of Ethereum Whales Returned to Market After 15% Price Spike
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Ethereum is making a big comeback on the cryptocurrency market after the announcement of the exact date on which the Merge network upgrade will go live and turn off the proof of work consensus algorithm for good.

As Ether gained 30% since the beginning of the month, we saw a massive increase in the number of whale addresses: more than 130 new wallets popped up on the network. The increasing number of whales might show that investors are buying back into the cryptocurrency.

In a recent crypto market review, we have highlighted the possibility of a breakout that might happen to Ethereum and a couple of other cryptocurrencies, following the mild recovery of the digital asset market.

Related
Ripple Co-Founder Jed McCaleb Made U-Turn on Selling His Last 5 Million XRP; Here's Why

As we see today, Ether successfully broke the local resistance line of the consolidation channel and swung to the next major resistance level right away. As of now, Ethereum is staying at its 50-day moving average resistance level, which it needs to break to continue the current recovery rally.

After the successful breakout, we saw a reversal in the number of addresses valued between 1,000 and 100,000 ETH since the drop in early May.

What might happen next?

Surprisingly, there are no signs of a quick fading rally that might have shown us that the second-largest cryptocurrency on the market is having a dead cat bounce and will reverse in the upcoming days.

Regardless, we should also note that the relatively strong price performance of Ethereum appeared during weekend trading days, which usually shows significantly less volume and liquidity, so even a low inflow volume could have moved the price of an asset significantly.

#Ethereum News
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image XRP Rapid Trading Volume Surge May Result in Unusual Price Action
07/17/2022 - 15:20
XRP Rapid Trading Volume Surge May Result in Unusual Price Action
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for July 17
07/17/2022 - 14:34
DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for July 17
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for July 17
07/17/2022 - 14:15
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for July 17
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk