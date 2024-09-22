Massive 15,000 ETH Transfer by Diamond Hand Whale Stuns Kraken: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a jaw-dropping transaction, an Ethereum whale, known for their "diamond hand," recently transferred 15,000 ETH to the major crypto exchange Kraken. The move, which amounts to above $38 million at current market prices, has captured the attention of the crypto market.

The term "diamond hands" refers to crypto holders who resist selling their assets despite market volatility, showing a strong belief in the long-term potential of their holdings. In this case, the Ethereum whale, whose wallet holds a significant amount of ETH, surprised the market with the sizable transfer.

According to Lookonchain, the diamond-hand Ethereum whale deposited 15,000 ETH worth $38.4 million to Kraken ago some hours back.

Lookonchain noted that, in the last two deposits, the whale unloaded ETH right before the price dropped sharply, including 10,000 ETH worth $34.2 million on July 25, before a 7.6% price decrease, and then 15,000 ETH worth $39.7 million on Aug. 20, before a 2.5% price decline.

Currently, the whale holds 26,639 ETH worth $69.7 million with an estimated total profit of $132 million, representing an 86% return on the ETH investment.

Ethereum price action

Ethereum skyrocketed in the week that ended, after the Federal Reserve's long-awaited rate hike on Wednesday. The Fed announced a 50 basis point rate drop, whereas others expected a lower 25 basis point cut.

Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, has increased by over 6.39% during the last week. Despite continued investor withdrawals from recently launched Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs), the ETH coin increased.

Ethereum rose for five days in a row after starting to rise last Tuesday. Ethereum's price reached a high of $2,632 on Sunday before encountering resistance.

At the time of writing, ETH was down 0.02% in the last 24 hours to $2,565 as the crypto market faced slight profit-taking after an immense rise in the week.