    Ethereum (ETH) Whales Disappearing: Details

    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    August closed in negative for most crypto assets
    Tue, 3/09/2024 - 14:50
    Ethereum (ETH) Whales Disappearing: Details
    According to Santiment, the decline in overall whale activity across most crypto assets has become more and more noticeable. Recent on-chain data highlights a significant drop in the number of whale transactions, or large transactions, referring to those above $100,000 for major crypto assets Bitcoin and Ethereum.

    Data from Santiment reveals a stark contrast in whale activity between March and August 2024. During the week of March 13-19, Bitcoin recorded an impressive 115,100 whale transactions, each valued at $100,000 or more. However, by Aug. 21-27, this number had almost halved to 60,200 transactions.

    Historically, whale activity tends to spike during periods of high volatility, whether it is a market rally or a sharp decline. The current decline in large transactions could indicate a period of consolidation, where whales are holding their positions rather than actively trading.

    Santiment added that overall, among activity by whales, there remains a steady flow of accumulation despite fewer overall transactions.

    August closed in the negative for most crypto assets; Ethereum closed the month down 22.6%. Expectations remain bearish for September, which is typically bearish not just for crypto but across all asset classes.

