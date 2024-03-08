Masa Network Shares Results of Its Coinlist Token Sale

Web3 protocol Masa, an industry-first decentralized personal data network, proudly announces the completion of its community sale campaign on the largest IDO launchpad, Coinlist. Fresh funds will be used for development of new-gen data security instruments.

Masa Community Sale completed with 6.4x oversubscription

On March 7, 2024, the Masa Community Sale on Coinlist was sold out in just 17 minutes. The enthusiasts purchased the initial allocation of 63,554,660 MASA tokens (equal to $5 million).

Masa Completes Community Community Sale in 17-Minutes



We witnessed record-breaking participation in the community sale. The sale was oversubscribed by 6.4x and only 6% of registered users were able to secure their spot in the initial allocation.



The additional token allocation also ended up being sold out, generating a grand total of $8,750,000 raised in the sale.

The Masa Community Sale was oversubscribed by 6.4 times, with the demand for the token far exceeding its available supply.

Only 6% of the registered users – 3,285 out of 52,606 registrants – managed to qualify for the initial allocation of 63,554,660 MASA tokens.

Calanthia Mei, the cofounder of the Masa Network, is excited by the level of support demonstrated by the global community through the Coinlist campaign:

The overwhelming response to our community sale reaffirms our community's trust in Masa's vision. In the new AI era, data is the new oil. Users deserve to own, share and earn from their data.

All successful buyers will receive 25% of their tokens upon MASA's listing on centralized exchanges. The first CEXes will welcome MASA in early April 2024, per the team's estimations. The remaining tokens will be released in a six-month linear vesting period.

Bringing back personal data with ZK tech

Masa is honored to join the ranks of many prestigious projects that have hosted their community token sale on CoinList, including Solana, Filecoin, Algorand, Near, Immutable X and many others.

MASA token is the native utility and governance token powering the Masa Network, and a gas token on the Masa Avalanche Subnet. MASA operates as an ERC-20 token on Ethereum (ETH). MASA will be accessible on the BNB Smart Chain at launch and will be expanded into major blockchains of the EVM scene: Avalanche, Polygon, Base, Celo and more.

Masa aims to shift control of personal data back to users. It has pioneered Zero-Knowledge Soulbound Tokens (zkSBTs), an industry-leading encryption technology that serves as a cookie-less personal data locker.