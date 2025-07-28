Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Major Scam Alert Issued by SHIB Team: Fake Bitget Web3 Email Targets Crypto Users

    By Yuri Molchan
    Mon, 28/07/2025 - 11:04
    SHIB team warning community against falling for new scam impersonating this major exchange
    Advertisement
    Major Scam Alert Issued by SHIB Team: Fake Bitget Web3 Email Targets Crypto Users
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    X account @susbarium, which is affiliated with the Shiba Inu team and regularly spots cryptocurrency scams, has warned the community about a new one targeting not only the SHIB army but the crypto community in general.

    This time, scammers are impersonating the major cryptocurrency exchange Bitget in their fraudulent scheme.

    Fake Bitcoin Web3 email from scammers

    In a recent tweet, the aforementioned X account spread the word about an “email from Bidget Web3,” which lets users claim BWB airdrop points. Those emails are a scam, warned @susbarium.

    HOT Stories
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Warns of 1929 Crash Coming, Says Bitcoin Is The Saviour
    Solana Co-Founder Lambasts Meme Coins, Faces Backlash
    Billionaire Dalio Backs 15% Bitcoin (BTC) or Gold Allocation
    BNB Hits New ATH. Is CZ Now Richer Than Bill Gates?

    The tweet shares certain details of those fake emails, in particular saying that the con artists are using the following catchphrases to bait crypto users: “Secure early airdrop points,” “Multichain gas fee coverage” and Access to Launchpad & Get Drop.”

    Advertisement

    There is a link included in the email and labeled as “claim airdrop.” @susbarium warns that it must by no means be clicked since it is not safe.

    They added two more general signs by which one can tell that an email was sent by scammers — it includes either of these phrases: “Hello Valued Customer” and it comes from “noreply@resova.com.”

    Overall, the X post notes that the SHIB community should always remember the safety of investment/airdrop offers they get and beware of certain things. Number one: “If it looks too good to be true… sniff twice, click never.” Number two: “Always check the official channels. Always verify.”

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 07/28/2025 - 09:00
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Warns of 1929 Crash Coming, Says Bitcoin Is The Saviour
    ByYuri Molchan

    SHIB burns soar 2,204%

    According to data shared by the prominent wallet tracking service Shibburn, over the past 24 hours, the SHIB community has managed to lift the important SHIB metric, token burns, giving it a four-digit rise.

    In the past day, growth has constituted 2,204.69%. This was possible thanks to the transfer of a significant SHIB amount to unspendable blockchain wallets — 3,579,805 SHIB.

    The 3,285,714 SHIB were shoveled to a dead-end wallet in a single transfer roughly nine hours ago. Overall, by now, the SHIB army has managed to burn a total of 410,751,445,214,265 SHIB coins from the initial supply of one quadrillion since early 2020.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Token Burn #Scam Alert #Bitget
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jul 28, 2025 - 11:22
    Chainlink to $28? LINK Price Eyes Bullish Retest
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jul 28, 2025 - 11:17
    Dogecoin to Face 100 Million DOGE Hit: End of Bull Run?
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    SatoshiMeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return of Satoshi Nakamoto'
    Ethereum Breaks $3600 as Pepeto Presale Surges Past $5,700,000
    $75K in Rewards Announced for Valhalla’s First-Ever Tournament
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Interviews
    Jul 1, 2025 - 13:43
    Crypto Regulation, MiCA, and Unexpected Jurisdictions: Interview with Mark Gofaizen
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Chainlink to $28? LINK Price Eyes Bullish Retest
    Dogecoin to Face 100 Million DOGE Hit: End of Bull Run?
    Major Scam Alert Issued by SHIB Team: Fake Bitget Web3 Email Targets Crypto Users
    Show all