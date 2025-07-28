Major Scam Alert Issued by SHIB Team: Fake Bitget Web3 Email Targets Crypto Users

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

X account @susbarium, which is affiliated with the Shiba Inu team and regularly spots cryptocurrency scams, has warned the community about a new one targeting not only the SHIB army but the crypto community in general.

This time, scammers are impersonating the major cryptocurrency exchange Bitget in their fraudulent scheme.

Fake Bitcoin Web3 email from scammers

In a recent tweet, the aforementioned X account spread the word about an “email from Bidget Web3,” which lets users claim BWB airdrop points. Those emails are a scam, warned @susbarium.

The tweet shares certain details of those fake emails, in particular saying that the con artists are using the following catchphrases to bait crypto users: “Secure early airdrop points,” “Multichain gas fee coverage” and Access to Launchpad & Get Drop.”

There is a link included in the email and labeled as “claim airdrop.” @susbarium warns that it must by no means be clicked since it is not safe.

They added two more general signs by which one can tell that an email was sent by scammers — it includes either of these phrases: “Hello Valued Customer” and it comes from “noreply@resova.com.”

🚨 ShibArmy Scam Alert 🚨



⛔️ Email from “Bitget Web3” claiming BWB airdrop points is a SCAM.



🕵️‍♂️ They’re baiting you with buzzwords like:

- “Secure early airdrop points”

- “Multichain gas fee coverage”

- “Access to Launchpad & GetDrop”



🔗 Link labelled “Claim Airdrop”… pic.twitter.com/Hc3QC4MfFH — Susbarium | Shibarium Trustwatch (@susbarium) July 28, 2025

Overall, the X post notes that the SHIB community should always remember the safety of investment/airdrop offers they get and beware of certain things. Number one: “If it looks too good to be true… sniff twice, click never.” Number two: “Always check the official channels. Always verify.”

SHIB burns soar 2,204%

According to data shared by the prominent wallet tracking service Shibburn, over the past 24 hours, the SHIB community has managed to lift the important SHIB metric, token burns, giving it a four-digit rise.

In the past day, growth has constituted 2,204.69%. This was possible thanks to the transfer of a significant SHIB amount to unspendable blockchain wallets — 3,579,805 SHIB.

The 3,285,714 SHIB were shoveled to a dead-end wallet in a single transfer roughly nine hours ago. Overall, by now, the SHIB army has managed to burn a total of 410,751,445,214,265 SHIB coins from the initial supply of one quadrillion since early 2020.