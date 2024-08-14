    Major EU Exchange Issues Critical Alert for Crypto Market

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Major European cryptocurrency exchange, Bitpanda has issued critical alert to its users and broader crypto community
    Wed, 14/08/2024 - 10:55
    Major EU Exchange Issues Critical Alert for Crypto Market
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Major European cryptocurrency exchange Bitpanda has issued a critical alert to its users and the broader crypto community, warning them about an increase in SMS-based phishing and scam attempts targeting user accounts. The alert, shared via Bitpanda’s official X account, aims to protect users from falling victim to this type of scam.

    Advertisement

    In a recent post, Bitpanda warns crypto users to beware of fraudulent scam messages, adding it will never ask users to call or send funds anywhere.

    This warning highlights the increasing sophistication of scammers, who are now able to make their messages appear next to legitimate communications from trusted sources. As the popularity of digital assets grows, phishing attempts and fraudulent messages become more common, making it critical for users to stay vigilant and adopt best practices for securing their assets.

    Safety guidelines issued

    In a 1-minute, 15-second video posted alongside Bitpanda's tweet, the crypto exchange stated that it does not have an inbound phone number, which means it would never ask users to call back, call a particular phone number or request that they transfer funds anywhere for any reason.

    HOT Stories
    Major EU Exchange Issues Critical Alert for Crypto Market
    Legendary Trader John Bollinger Shares Litecoin Price Chart Worth Thousand Words
    Crypto Industry Could Experience “Ripple Effect,” Top Expert Says
    XRP Golden Cross Coming, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Bull Market: Here's When and How, Was Solana (SOL) Denied at $150?

    Bitpanda also stated it would never request a user account balance, password, 2FA or SMS codes, going further to offer safety guidelines.

    First, crypto users should ensure they use only official links. Bookmarking legitimate websites might come in handy rather than relying on random search engine results.

    Related
    Major EU Crypto Exchange Issues Urgent Warning to Crypto Holders
    Thu, 07/11/2024 - 13:40
    Major EU Crypto Exchange Issues Urgent Warning to Crypto Holders
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Second, stay calm, as scammers typically create a false sense of urgency to pressure victims into making hasty decisions. Crypto users should take time to assess the situation and verify any requests before acting.

    Third, crypto users should avoid links. They should never click on links on unsolicited messages, even if they appear legitimate. Users should also always verify the authenticity of messages.

    As a safety precaution, cryptocurrency users should protect their personal information by never sharing passwords, 2FA or any other sensitive information and, finally, reporting suspicious activity.

    #Bitpanda #Cryptocurrency exchange
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Aug 14, 2024 - 10:38
    Ethereum (ETH) Gas Fee Catastrophe: What's Happening?
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Aug 14, 2024 - 10:04
    Shiba Inu Launches On-ramp Feature With Visa and Mastercard
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    WebX 2024 in JAPAN: A Two-Day Gathering of Companies Venturing into Web3, Led by the Anime Industry
    Here Are Four Essential Factors to Keep in Mind When Choosing a Kaspa Mining Pool
    Tech Summit London 2024
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Major EU Exchange Issues Critical Alert for Crypto Market
    Ethereum (ETH) Gas Fee Catastrophe: What's Happening?
    Shiba Inu Launches On-ramp Feature With Visa and Mastercard
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD