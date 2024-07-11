Advertisement
AD

    Major EU Crypto Exchange Issues Urgent Warning to Crypto Holders

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Major European crypto exchange Bitpanda has issued critical alert to crypto community
    Thu, 11/07/2024 - 13:40
    Major EU Crypto Exchange Issues Urgent Warning to Crypto Holders
    Cover image via stock.adobe.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Major European crypto exchange Bitpanda has issued a critical alert, reiterating the need for vigilance among crypto holders amid a profileration of scams in the space. One of the primary concerns highlighted by the exchange is the rise in phishing scams.

    Advertisement

    In a tweet addressed to the crypto community, Bitpanda stated that it has been aware of an uptick in phishing text messages (Smishing), where the sender pretends to be Bitpanda.

    These messages can sometimes appear in the same chat as legitimate texts because attackers can impersonate the sender’s identity (sender ID spoofing), and mobile networks do not always verify who is sending the message. This makes it hard to tell the difference between real and fake messages.

    Bitpanda shares steps to stay safe

    To keep their accounts secure, Bitpanda urges its users to take a few precautionary steps. First, they should always verify the sender/caller for every message and incoming call. They should be wary of messages/calls from unknown numbers or email addresses claiming to be from the Bitpanda support team. This is because Bitpanda does not make unsolicited calls, accept inbound calls or offer support over the phone.

    Related
    Peter Thiel-Backed Bitpanda Fires 730 Employees
    Fri, 06/24/2022 - 20:30
    Peter Thiel-Backed Bitpanda Fires 730 Employees
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Second, crypto users are urged never to click on links. They should never click links in unsolicited messages, even if they appear to be from Bitpanda. As a rule of thumb, users are urged never to click on a link that does not run via the Bitpanda domain or that uses shortened links or unfamiliar domains. In this case, users should always use the official contact form on the Bitpanda website to check the legitimacy of suspicious requests.

    In addition, users should endeavor never to share personal information, and their password, 2FA codes and other sensitive information must not be shared with anyone - not even with someone who is posing as a Bitpanda employee.

    Also, users should bear in mind that smishing scams often create a sense of urgency, pressuring them to act within a limited time frame, thus they should take a moment to logically assess the situation and never rush.

    Lastly, they should report suspicious messages to relevant authorities and block the sender.

    #Cryptocurrency exchange
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    related image $46 Million in Ethereum (ETH) on Move, What's Happening?
    Jul 11, 2024 - 13:34
    $46 Million in Ethereum (ETH) on Move, What's Happening?
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
    related image 6.57 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whale Withdrawals Stun Crypto Exchanges
    Jul 11, 2024 - 13:34
    6.57 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whale Withdrawals Stun Crypto Exchanges
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Ethereum (ETH) Free From Massive Sell-off From Top Whale
    Jul 11, 2024 - 13:34
    Ethereum (ETH) Free From Massive Sell-off From Top Whale
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    WEEX Token (WXT) Debuts with a Stellar 18% Growth
    Zero Hash Integrates Sui Blockchain Accessibility
    $PONZIO Achieves Unprecedented Success in Memecoin Space with its Innovative Debase Mechanics
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Major EU Crypto Exchange Issues Urgent Warning to Crypto Holders
    $46 Million in Ethereum (ETH) on Move, What's Happening?
    6.57 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whale Withdrawals Stun Crypto Exchanges
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD