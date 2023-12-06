LTC Now Accepted for Microsoft Payments; Binance Launches Zero Fees on XRP, DOGE Trading Pairs; Samson Mow Makes Crucial BTC Prediction: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Here are the top three news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today.

Litecoin (LTC) now accepted for Microsoft payments

Cryptocurrency payments continue growing in popularity, with more businesses accepting a variety of digital assets, including Litecoin (LTC), an asset sometimes referred to as "digital silver." In a recent X post, BitPay crypto payment processor made an exciting announcement for those who are holding Litecoin. According to the announcement, from now on, LTC holders can now top up their Microsoft accounts using their LTC coins. Last month, BitPay notified its users that Litecoin is now accepted at Mecum Auctions, which has been selling collectible cars, vintage/antique motorcycles and road art since 1988.

XRP, Dogecoin: Binance launches zero fees on trading pairs

Yesterday, Dec. 5, Binance crypto exchange announced on its official blog and X handle that it is launching zero-fee trading for six FDUSD spot and margin trading pairs . As a reminder, FDUSD is a fiat-backed stablecoin introduced in June by First Digital. The pairs include XRP/FDUSD, DOGE/FDUSD, BNB/FDUSD, ETH/FDUSD, LINK/FDUSD and SOL/FDUSD. According to the information stated in the blog post, trading will begin on Dec. 8 at 12:00 a.m. (UTC) and continue until further notice. This benefit will be available to all users, who will pay zero maker or taker fees for the selected spot and margin trading pairings.

