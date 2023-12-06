Advertisement
AD

LTC Now Accepted for Microsoft Payments; Binance Launches Zero Fees on XRP, DOGE Trading Pairs; Samson Mow Makes Crucial BTC Prediction: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Advertisement
article image
Valeria Blokhina
Stay updated on all of the industry's top events with U.Today's crypto news digest!
Wed, 12/06/2023 - 16:04
LTC Now Accepted for Microsoft Payments; Binance Launches Zero Fees on XRP, DOGE Trading Pairs; Samson Mow Makes Crucial BTC Prediction: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Here are the top three news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today.

Advertisement

Litecoin (LTC) now accepted for Microsoft payments

Cryptocurrency payments continue growing in popularity, with more businesses accepting a variety of digital assets, including Litecoin (LTC), an asset sometimes referred to as "digital silver." In a recent X post, BitPay crypto payment processor made an exciting announcement for those who are holding Litecoin. According to the announcement, from now on, LTC holders can now top up their Microsoft accounts using their LTC coins. Last month, BitPay notified its users that Litecoin is now accepted at Mecum Auctions, which has been selling collectible cars, vintage/antique motorcycles and road art since 1988. 

XRP, Dogecoin: Binance launches zero fees on trading pairs

Yesterday, Dec. 5, Binance crypto exchange announced on its official blog and X handle that it is launching zero-fee trading for six FDUSD spot and margin trading pairs. As a reminder, FDUSD is a fiat-backed stablecoin introduced in June by First Digital. The pairs include XRP/FDUSD, DOGE/FDUSD, BNB/FDUSD, ETH/FDUSD, LINK/FDUSD and SOL/FDUSD. According to the information stated in the blog post, trading will begin on Dec. 8 at 12:00 a.m. (UTC) and continue until further notice. This benefit will be available to all users, who will pay zero maker or taker fees for the selected spot and margin trading pairings.

Related
Dogecoin's Birthday: DOGE Price Celebrates With $0.01 Triumph, But Everyone Waits for Elon Musk

Crucial Bitcoin (BTC) prediction made by Samson Mow

Samson Mow, CEO at Jan3 and vocal Bitcoin supporter, has recently taken to X platform to share his take on what is currently happening to the flagship crypto. He stated that the rally BTC is experiencing at the moment is different from the previous one. Last time, wrote Mow, the bull run was powered by a lot of quantitative easing money getting injected into the economy. In contrast, now, a lot of quantitative tightening is taking place, and the U.S. Federal Reserve keeps raising interest rates. Still, despite this situation, investors are purchasing significant quantities of Bitcoin. Thus, Mow warns Bitcoin holders to "pay attention."

#Litecoin News #XRP News #Dogecoin News #Binance #Bitcoin #Samson Mow
About the author
article image
Valeria Blokhina

Valeria is the community manager at U.Today. She is a crypto enthusiast and believes that cryptocurrency is the future of finance. Currently, Valeria covers the latest news in the world of crypto and blockchain.

related image Shiba Inu's Shibarium Hard Fork: Major Blockchain Developer Expects Mass Adoption Surge
2023/12/06 16:03
Shiba Inu's Shibarium Hard Fork: Major Blockchain Developer Expects Mass Adoption Surge
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Bitcoin Crucial Metric Surge Revealed, At Least 890% BTC Spike on Horizon
2023/12/06 16:03
Bitcoin Crucial Metric Surge Revealed, At Least 890% BTC Spike on Horizon
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for December 6
2023/12/06 16:03
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for December 6
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

LTC Now Accepted for Microsoft Payments; Binance Launches Zero Fees on XRP, DOGE Trading Pairs; Samson Mow Makes Crucial BTC Prediction: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
LTC Now Accepted for Microsoft Payments; Binance Launches Zero Fees on XRP, DOGE Trading Pairs; Samson Mow Makes Crucial BTC Prediction: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Shiba Inu's Shibarium Hard Fork: Major Blockchain Developer Expects Mass Adoption Surge
Shiba Inu's Shibarium Hard Fork: Major Blockchain Developer Expects Mass Adoption Surge
Bitcoin Crucial Metric Surge Revealed, At Least 890% BTC Spike on Horizon
Bitcoin Crucial Metric Surge Revealed, At Least 890% BTC Spike on Horizon
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for December 6
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for December 6
Ethereum: Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Presents Three Narratives for ETH Price
Ethereum: Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Presents Three Narratives for ETH Price
Dogecoin Founder Unveils His Bitcoin Stash, Here's Surprising Part
Dogecoin Founder Unveils His Bitcoin Stash, Here's Surprising Part
Cardano (ADA) Adds $1 Billion in 24 Hours Amid 100% Volume Surge
Cardano (ADA) Adds $1 Billion in 24 Hours Amid 100% Volume Surge
Solana-Based Helium (HNT) Jumps 50% in Instant, Here's Reason
Solana-Based Helium (HNT) Jumps 50% in Instant, Here's Reason
Solana Cofounder Just Compared Ethereum to Windows 95, Community Reacts
Solana Cofounder Just Compared Ethereum to Windows 95, Community Reacts
Massive 355 Billion Shiba Inu Transfer Occurs as SHIB Hits $0.00001
Massive 355 Billion Shiba Inu Transfer Occurs as SHIB Hits $0.00001
Show all
Advertisement
AD