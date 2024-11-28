Advertisement
    LogX Integrates Transak One Solution for Streamlined Fiat Support

    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    LogX, Sequoia-backed cryptocurrency perpetuals exchange, announces integration of seamless fiat conversion solution
    Thu, 28/11/2024 - 15:58
    LogX Integrates Transak One Solution for Streamlined Fiat Support
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Transak and LogX Network have entered into a strategic partnership to simplify onboarding and trading using Transak One, a hybrid fiat-to-smart-contract on- and off-ramp. This upgrade enhances the liquidity ecosystem for LogX across all 50+ blockchains it is running on.

    Sequoia-backed LogX integrates Transak One

    LogX Network, a new-gen decentralized perpetuals trading platform on Ethereum's dominant L2 Arbitrum, announces integration with crypto-to-fiat payments processor Transak. This partnership brings Transak's user-friendly and innovative Transak One solution to LogX's platform, enabling traders worldwide to seamlessly purchase and directly deposit funds into smart contracts.

    For LogX users, instead of the usual multi-step process of buying ETH, swapping for USDC (while retaining ETH for gas), and then depositing USDC into the trading account, Transak One condenses the process into one step — users can directly deposit USDC into their trading account using fiat payments instruments.

    With Transak One now integrated as the exclusive on-ramp of the LogX platform, the trading experience becomes significantly smoother. Users can purchase cryptocurrencies directly with fiat currencies in just a few clicks, removing the complexity of external wallets or exchange transfers.

    Akshit Bordia, cofounder of the LogX Network, highlights that the integration unlocks an entirely new frontier for DeFi traders in the EVM ecosystem and beyond:

    With Transak’s industry-first fiat-to-smart contract capabilities, users can onboard instantly and access our gasless, high-performance trading ecosystem. By integrating the best Web3 payments solution, we’re ensuring a smoother entry into DeFi for traders worldwide, delivering on our promise of efficiency, transparency, and scalability.

    New users can instantly buy crypto with their local currencies and start trading on LogX without delays. With no gas fees, the integration creates a CEX-level experience within a decentralized environment.

    Arbitrum Orbit developments supercharge trading on LogX

    In its operations, LogX relies on the latest developments in the Aribtrum (ARB) ecosystem. Namely, the technology stack of LogX includes the Arbitrum Orbit Stack for high scalability, Avail Network for reliable data availability and Hyperlane Network for cross-chain messaging.

    Backed by renowned players in the ecosystem like Sequoia Capital, Coinbase Ventures, Antler and more, LogX aims to become the go-to platform for retail and professional traders, offering unparalleled speed, security and trading efficiency.

    Transak has established itself as a top-tier provider of Web3 payments infrastructure. With support for over 180+ countries, local payment options (like Apple Pay, Google Pay and bank transfers), and compliance-first architecture, Transak ensures that users can effortlessly convert fiat currencies to crypto.

