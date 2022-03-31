Litecoin Sees a 100% Rise in Large Transactions as Accumulation by Whales Continues

News
Thu, 03/31/2022 - 11:29
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Litecoin was changing hands at $130, down 1.13% in the last 24 hours
Litecoin Sees a 100% Rise in Large Transactions as Accumulation by Whales Continues
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Per Santiment data, Litecoin is seeing massive large transactions as whales get busy. The on-chain analytics firm reports that the majority of the top 100 cryptocurrencies continue to see massive whale transactions. It notes that specific cryptocurrencies, such as Litecoin (LTC), Axie Infinity (AXS), Maker (MKR), Chiliz (CHZ), Compound (COMP), TUSD and SNX are recording a 100% increase in the usual number of large transactions—that is greater than $100,000.

Litecoin declined to enter into consolidation shortly after topping out at $302 on Nov. 10. The recent price drop caused LTC to touch lows of $91.52 on Feb. 24, from which a recovery ensued. The monthlong fall saw whales filling up their bags, accumulating at a discount.

Litecoin price action

At the time of publication, Litecoin was changing hands at $130, down 1.13% in the last 24 hours. At its present price, LTC is down 68.60% from all-time highs of $412 reached on May 10, 2021. According to CoinMarketCap, Litecoin presently ranks 21st largest after it fell out of the top 10 following its recent declines.

In January, the Litecoin Foundation, the nonprofit behind technical development and community management, announced the activation of the Mimblewimble Extension Block (MWEB) upgrade after years of development. It had announced that Litecoin's MWEB—Mimblewimble Extension Block upgrade—will be included as part of the Litecoin Core 0.21.2 release candidate, which also includes the security and privacy-enhancing Taproot upgrade.

In the latest updates by Litecoin creator, Charlie Lee, all hands remain on deck for the final Litecoin Core 0.21.2 release: ''We are working hard towards a final Litecoin Core 0.21.2 release, but we might need to do an RC6 release before that. Once we've released the final code, we will make another push to get more MWEB signaling. In the meantime, help us continue to test MWEB transactions on testnet.''

Litecoin's LTC/USD price has steadily climbed over the past seven days, up 6.05% over seven days. This continues its rebound from the $91 level reached on Feb. 24.

#Litecoin News
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst, technical analyst and experienced fund manager. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Shiba Inu Whales' Holdings Show 103% Increase in Last 24 Hours
03/31/2022 - 12:00
Shiba Inu Whales' Holdings Show 103% Increase in Last 24 Hours
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image 30 Million ADA Redistributed as Cardano-Based NFT Marketplace Reaches New Milestone
03/31/2022 - 10:35
30 Million ADA Redistributed as Cardano-Based NFT Marketplace Reaches New Milestone
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Ripple Partner QNB Launches New Payment Solution in Partnership with RippleNet
03/31/2022 - 09:49
Ripple Partner QNB Launches New Payment Solution in Partnership with RippleNet
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide