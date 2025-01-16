Advertisement
    Litecoin (LTC) Wakes up With 16% Jump in 24 Hours: What's Happening?

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Litecoin's explosive growth probably last thing you'd expect from market right now
    Thu, 16/01/2025 - 9:12
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    After a massive 16% increase in just the last day, Litecoin has shocked the cryptocurrency market with a clear bullish breakout. The asset has demonstrated exceptional resilience and positive momentum, separating itself from the larger altcoin market. Whales and sharks' activity — wallets containing at least 10,000 LTC — is the main cause of this explosive rally

    According to on-chain data from Jan. 9, these major holders have amassed an astounding 25,0000 LTC over the last week. This accumulation indicates either institutional or whale interest and shows a strong belief in Litecoin's potential. Litecoin broke through important resistance levels such as $111 and $116 in a matter of hours, according to price charts. 

    Article image
    LTC/USDT Chart by TradingView

    There are no immediate indications of a reversal, showing that the bullish momentum is still strong. Technically speaking, LTC is trading significantly above its 50-day EMA and has established a bullish pattern that indicates that even more upside is possible. According to short-term trends, Litecoin is doing better than the majority of other digital assets.

    Although the performance of other cryptocurrencies has been inconsistent, Litecoin's steady increase highlights its capacity to separate from more general market trends. Furthermore, LTC's standing as one of the best-performing coins has been strengthened by the sharp rise in market capitalization over the previous 11 hours.

    The amount of $125 is a crucial level for investors to keep an eye on as the next possible resistance. A push toward $135 or even $150 seems likely if Litecoin maintains its momentum and breaks this level. On the downside, it will be crucial to keep support above $116 in order to maintain bullish sentiment.

    A bright future for Litecoin is depicted by the continuous accumulation of whales and sharks, as well as strong technical indicators. If this pattern keeps up, LTC might reach new multi-month highs, enhancing its standing as one of the best-performing assets on the market in 2025.

    #LTCUSDT #Litecoin
