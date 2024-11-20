    Litecoin (LTC) Nears All-Time Highs, But Not in Price

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Eyes are on LTC price as Litecoin network thrives
    Wed, 20/11/2024 - 15:38
    Litecoin (LTC) Nears All-Time Highs, But Not in Price
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The Litecoin network is flourishing, with its hashrate approaching new all-time highs. Now at 1.7 PH/s, Litecoin's hashrate has consistently grown since the start of the year.

    This remains beneficial as, the higher the hashrate, the more computational power is contributed to the network, increasing the chances of successfully mining a block and earning rewards.

    This week as well, Litecoin broke a new record by completing 84 million transactions by 2024 — the highest total in a single year and already 17 million higher than in 2023.

    Advertisement

    Likewise, the balance held by short-term LTC holders has also skyrocketed, increasing by 31% in the past month. This remains significant as increases in the balance of short-term holders frequently correlate with bottoms or occur before substantial price jumps.

    HOT Stories
    MicroStrategy Raises Recent Convertible Notes Offer to $2.6 Billion to Buy More Bitcoin
    Almost 15 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: Are Whales Ready?
    $2.5 Billion Mega Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whale Revealed: Could This Be Ryoshi?
    Shiba Inu Lead Breaks Silence on Plan for SHIB Ecosystem: Details

    Related
    Litecoin (LTC) Reaches Historic 250 Million Transaction: Details
    Thu, 06/06/2024 - 14:23
    Litecoin (LTC) Reaches Historic 250 Million Transaction: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    At the start of November, Litecoin welcomed the Core v0.21.4 Release, a patch version release that includes new features and important security updates.

    This release contains fixes for security vulnerabilities, such as one that allows remote attackers to cause a denial of service. It also addresses the issue of hindered block propagation owing to mutated blocks, in which a peer could send mutated blocks that cleared the download state of other peers who had also announced a block, preventing block propagation.

    Litecoin price fails to tag along

    Amid these technical and network milestones, the Litecoin price has yet to measure up. Bitcoin has just touched an all-time high of $94,849 in today's session, impacting market sentiment. Most altcoins have benefited from Bitcoin's rise, reaching yearly highs.

    Related
    Litecoin (LTC) Whales Waking Up: Details
    Mon, 05/20/2024 - 10:58
    Litecoin (LTC) Whales Waking Up: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Litecoin also benefited from the positive sentiment, reaching highs of $98.27 on Nov. 16. Although impressive, this high is still lower than the current yearly high of $112 set in April.

    Litecoin began increasing from a low of $65.33 on Nov. 6. The initial breakout resulted in a move above the moving averages of 50 and 200, which had held back the LTC price since April of this year.

    At the time of writing, Litecoin was just up 0.03% in the last 24 hours to $86.66 and up 14% weekly.

    Litecoin has recently formed a golden cross on its daily charts. This technical pattern is formed when the 50-day moving average crosses over the 200-day moving average, indicating a potential bullish trend. Litecoin's next move will be closely watched in light of this potential bullish signal.

    #Litecoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 20, 2024 - 15:32
    Cardano (ADA) Becomes Best Performer in Top 100 After 15% Price Pump
    News
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    Title news
    News
    Nov 20, 2024 - 15:06
    XRP and DOGE Among Kraken's New Margin Collateral Assets
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Nov 16, 2024 - 10:22
    DOGE to Moon: How High Can Dogecoin Price Soar?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 10:16
    What Is Layer 2 in Blockchain?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 9:44
    How Does Bitcoin Mining Affect BTC Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Nov 1, 2024 - 15:05
    First-Ever True Female AI Chatbot Fiona and Future of AI Meme Coins: Interview With Ooli
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Explore Willbet.io: A Secure, Comprehensive Crypto Gaming Platform
    LBank Global World Premiere Lists ORA with Meme-Inspired Wealth Strategy
    BC.GAME Celebrates Third Consecutive Win at the SiGMA Global Gaming Awards with 2024 Best Crypto Casino Title
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Litecoin (LTC) Nears All-Time Highs, But Not in Price
    Cardano (ADA) Becomes Best Performer in Top 100 After 15% Price Pump
    XRP and DOGE Among Kraken's New Margin Collateral Assets
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD