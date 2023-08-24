Litecoin (LTC) Marks Big Milestone of 175 Million Transactions: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Litecoin has just broken a record in terms of network transactions. An exciting tweet states that the 175 millionth transaction has just been completed on the Litecoin network.

The Litecoin network highlighted this year's impressive performance in terms of transactions, noting that even though the year is only eight months old, 2023 has already eclipsed last year's record number of 39 million transactions.

The #Litecoin network just processed its 175 millionth transaction! Last year there were a record total of 39 million in the whole year. So far we've seen 46 million transactions in 2023 another new record! pic.twitter.com/U3B7G0v6Wj — Litecoin Foundation ⚡️ (@LTCFoundation) August 23, 2023

According to the Litecoin Foundation, 2023 has already seen 46 million transactions, which is a new record.

This is significant since Litecoin has had nearly 11 years of uninterrupted uptime and has never experienced downtime. Litecoin, often referred to as the "Digital Silver" to Bitcoin's "Digital Gold," claims to be the only blockchain with over 11 years of uninterrupted uptime.

At block 2,520,000 on Aug. 2, the Litecoin network underwent its halving event. The mining reward was halved from 12.5 LTC to 6.25 LTC, and the clock has been reset for the next halving in around four years, likely in 2027.

Litecoin recently shared information to enlighten its network participants, reminding them of the fact that miners are given a certain amount of Litecoin when a block is produced. It went on further to note that there are currently 828,000 blocks until the next halving in 2027, while sharing some mining reward stats from the last 144 blocks.

As reported, on-chain analytics firm IntoTheBlock pointed out that Litecoin (LTC) experienced a noticeable increase in address activity. Particularly, the number of daily active addresses for Litecoin was impressive at 231,270. This seems to be a testament to Litecoin network activity.

The price of Litecoin has, however, remained unaffected despite the network boom. Since attaining highs of $114 on July 3, Litecoin has consistently declined, even touching lows of $60 on Aug. 17.

At the time of writing, LTC was marginally up in the last 24 hours to $65.18.