Advertisement
AD

    Legendary XMR Exchange LocalMonero Shutting Down After Seven Years of Operations

    Advertisement
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    Top Monero (XMR) peer-to-peer exchange is winding down its operations due to 'combination of internal and external factors'
    Wed, 8/05/2024 - 13:11
    Legendary XMR Exchange LocalMonero Shutting Down After Seven Years of Operations
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    Amid yet another phase of regulatory attacks on privacy instruments in crypto, the oldest and most credible peer-to-peer exchange for Monero (XMR), the largest privacy coin, has stopped accepting new deposits and sign-ups.

    Largest XMR exchange platform LocalMonero ceases operations

    According to the official team's statement, LocalMonero, a peer-to-peer trading platform that allowed exchanging XMR with fiat currency, is ceasing operations. New sign-ups and order postings are already disabled, while the entire procedure of winding down the service will take six months.

    On May 14, 2024, new trades for existing accounts will be disabled as well, while the website will be terminated on Nov. 7. All trades and disputes should be finalized prior to that date.

    The difficult decision was made due to a combination of internal and external factors, the team admitted. LocalMonero was the dominant marketplace for XMR for almost seven years.

    Also, Monero (XMR) enthusiasts noted that Kraken, the largest CEX when XMR was still available in USDT, USD, BTC and EUR pairs, restricted access to trading for customers from Germany, Ireland and Belgium.

    Both the LocalMonero team and XMR community members stress the paramount importance of new decentralized solutions for XMR/BTC trading. Yet-to-be-launched services Haveno and Serai are called among the most promising options.

    XMR price remains almost unaffected by announcement

    It should be noted that the decision by the LocalMonero team to stop operations follows an array of anti-privacy actions by regulators.

    Related
    Edward Snowden Issues Crucial Bitcoin Warning, Tesla Officially Adds DOGE as Payment Option But There's a Catch, SHIB Might Be on Verge of Major Breakthrough: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

    As covered by U.Today previously, Wasabi Wallet stops operating, effective in June. It was known thanks to its privacy function, CoinJoin, that obfuscated cryptocurrency data.

    The crypto community is shaken by the decision of LocalMonero. However, the XMR price looks almost stable despite a dramatic announcement.

    So far, XMR is only down 2.9%, which is exactly the market benchmark for the last 24 hours. Monero (XMR) is trading at $128 on spot crypto exchanges.

    #Monero News #Privacy Coins
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

    related image Bitcoin 'God Candle' Coming, Max Keiser Says, Revealing Major Reason
    2024/05/08 13:06
    Bitcoin 'God Candle' Coming, Max Keiser Says, Revealing Major Reason
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image SHIB Exec Shares Crucial Shiba Inu and Bitcoin Message to Community
    2024/05/08 13:06
    SHIB Exec Shares Crucial Shiba Inu and Bitcoin Message to Community
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    related image Shiba Inu Lead Stirs Speculation With Unexpected Location Update
    2024/05/08 13:06
    Shiba Inu Lead Stirs Speculation With Unexpected Location Update
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Explore the MENA and Turkish Game Markets with WN Conference Istanbul'24
    ChainGPT Pad Launches Engines of Fury, Bringing Enhanced Web3 Gaming Experiences to Mainstream Players
    Leading Asian Crypto Info Provider CoinNess Launches English Live Feed with Free API Offer
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Legendary XMR Exchange LocalMonero Shutting Down After Seven Years of Operations
    Bitcoin 'God Candle' Coming, Max Keiser Says, Revealing Major Reason
    SHIB Exec Shares Crucial Shiba Inu and Bitcoin Message to Community
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD