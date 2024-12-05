Advertisement
AD
Advertisement

    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt on Bitcoin $100,000: 'I Didn't Understand The Big Deal’

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Trading expert Brandt shares his take on Bitcoin surging above $100,000, the community goes buzzing
    Thu, 5/12/2024 - 13:24
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt on Bitcoin $100,000: 'I Didn't Understand The Big Deal’
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Skilled trader Peter Brandt who has been in the business since 1975 has commented on the historic Bitcoin price surge over the $100,000 price level today. The savvy trader admitted he did not understand what all the excitement was about, adding that $100,000 for Bitcoin for him is “just another number.”

    Advertisement

    What is more, Brandt referred to the massive new moonstone as “a big yawner”, saying that he “did not understand the big deal of $100,000.” Brandt did not explain his attitude to BTC’s new record high. He has always been favorable of Bitcoin compared to other cryptocurrencies, such as Ethereum or XRP. He has many times trashed ETH versus BTC. Recently, Brandt also hinted in a tweet that he does not expect Bitcoin to stop at $100,000.

    The Bitcoin community eagerly responded to Brandt’s tweet, many stated that $100,000 is related to the importance of “round numbers” and “human psychology”. Some just said: “It means you can sell 1 BTC for 100,000 US Dollars. Pretty wild.”

    Advertisement

    Related
    Made Lots of Money on Bitcoin at $100k? Ex-Binance CZ: ‘No, Not Exactly’
    Thu, 12/05/2024 - 09:23
    Made Lots of Money on Bitcoin at $100k? Ex-Binance CZ: ‘No, Not Exactly’
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    HOT Stories
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt on Bitcoin $100,000: 'I Didn't Understand The Big Deal’
    ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ Author’s Huge Bitcoin 2024 Predictions, Here’s Where They Ended Up
    Ripple Breaks Silence on RLUSD Stablecoin Launch: Details
    Mike Novogratz Highlights Importance of $100K Price Milestone

    Bitcoin influencers react to new ATH

    Bitcoin skyrocketed by approximately 9.31% during the past 24 hours, soaring from $94,835 to the above-mentioned all-time high, crossing $100,000 for the first time in its history.

    However, many other cryptocurrency experts, mostly investors, not traders, though, including Anthony Pompliano and Robert Kiyosaki, have underscored the importance of Bitcoin breaking through that historic resistance level and the biggest sell wall in history.

    Pomplano, founder of the Pomp Investments fund believes that this was an important psychological level, by crossing which Bitcoin will begin to attract skeptic boomers and they will begin buying BTC just in case, to make sure that have not missed on a big opportunity.

    Related
    ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ Author’s Huge Bitcoin 2024 Predictions, Here’s Where They Ended Up
    Thu, 12/05/2024 - 11:53
    ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ Author’s Huge Bitcoin 2024 Predictions, Here’s Where They Ended Up
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Founder and former CEO of the Binance exchange Changpeng Zhao (CZ) tweeted that perhaps unlike many others, he did not make a lot of money on this Bitcoin price surge since the number of Bitcoins he holds has remained the same recently, apparently he hinted that he did not buy any more BTC on the dip this year.

    JAN3 boss Samson Mow has reaffirmed his earlier prediction that Bitcoin is to surge to $1 million per coin after hitting $100,000. In a recent tweet, he suggested that Bitcoiners should add once again “laser eyes” to their avatars until BTC reaches $1 million.

    #Peter Brandt #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 11:53
    ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ Author’s Huge Bitcoin 2024 Predictions, Here’s Where They Ended Up
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 11:37
    Bitcoin Advocate Samson Mow Confirms $1 Million BTC Price Target
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 3:26
    Bitcoin Hits $100,000 for the First Time in History
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Nov 20, 2024 - 15:06
    NOW Wallet Makes Crypto and DeFi Accessible for Newcomers: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    STEPN GO and adidas launch First-Ever STEPN GO x adidas Physical Shoe Drop
    aelf First Halving Event: A Milestone in Sustainable Blockchain Growth
    Aria Coin Achieves 3000% Growth, Pioneering a Galactic-Themed Crypto Ecosystem
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt on Bitcoin $100,000: 'I Didn't Understand The Big Deal’
    ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ Author’s Huge Bitcoin 2024 Predictions, Here’s Where They Ended Up
    Bitcoin Advocate Samson Mow Confirms $1 Million BTC Price Target
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD