Legendary Trader Peter Brandt on Bitcoin $100,000: 'I Didn't Understand The Big Deal’

Skilled trader Peter Brandt who has been in the business since 1975 has commented on the historic Bitcoin price surge over the $100,000 price level today. The savvy trader admitted he did not understand what all the excitement was about, adding that $100,000 for Bitcoin for him is “just another number.”

What is more, Brandt referred to the massive new moonstone as “a big yawner”, saying that he “did not understand the big deal of $100,000.” Brandt did not explain his attitude to BTC’s new record high. He has always been favorable of Bitcoin compared to other cryptocurrencies, such as Ethereum or XRP. He has many times trashed ETH versus BTC. Recently, Brandt also hinted in a tweet that he does not expect Bitcoin to stop at $100,000.

Bitcoin $100,000 $BTC

Just another number

A big yawner IMO

I did not understand the big deal of 100,000 pic.twitter.com/MNF4aq4NOf — Peter Brandt (@PeterLBrandt) December 5, 2024

The Bitcoin community eagerly responded to Brandt’s tweet, many stated that $100,000 is related to the importance of “round numbers” and “human psychology”. Some just said: “It means you can sell 1 BTC for 100,000 US Dollars. Pretty wild.”

Bitcoin influencers react to new ATH

Bitcoin skyrocketed by approximately 9.31% during the past 24 hours, soaring from $94,835 to the above-mentioned all-time high, crossing $100,000 for the first time in its history.

However, many other cryptocurrency experts, mostly investors, not traders, though, including Anthony Pompliano and Robert Kiyosaki, have underscored the importance of Bitcoin breaking through that historic resistance level and the biggest sell wall in history.

Pomplano, founder of the Pomp Investments fund believes that this was an important psychological level, by crossing which Bitcoin will begin to attract skeptic boomers and they will begin buying BTC just in case, to make sure that have not missed on a big opportunity.

Founder and former CEO of the Binance exchange Changpeng Zhao (CZ) tweeted that perhaps unlike many others, he did not make a lot of money on this Bitcoin price surge since the number of Bitcoins he holds has remained the same recently, apparently he hinted that he did not buy any more BTC on the dip this year.

JAN3 boss Samson Mow has reaffirmed his earlier prediction that Bitcoin is to surge to $1 million per coin after hitting $100,000. In a recent tweet, he suggested that Bitcoiners should add once again “laser eyes” to their avatars until BTC reaches $1 million.