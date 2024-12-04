Advertisement
    Peter Brandt's Prediction of New BNB All-Time High Comes True: Details

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Binance Coin reaches new all-time high following Peter Brandt's tweet with prediction
    Wed, 4/12/2024 - 15:50
    Cover image via U.Today
    Savvy commodities trader Peter Brandt published a tweet, predicting new all-time highs for Binance Coin (BNB). This prediction came true as BNB has, by now, gone much higher than Brandt predicted earlier today.

    BNB soars to new ATH, as predicted by Brandt

    Earlier today, Peter Brandt issued a tweet showing a BNB/USD chart, showing that Binance Coin had again reached the resistance it strived to break through in 2021 (the year when the previous ATH was reached) and again in 2022.

    “New ATHs $BNB $BNBUSDT,” the trader tweeted, seeing new historic peaks ahead, when the coin was trading at $742.63, according to the chart. From then until today, BNB has surged by roughly 8.10%, hitting a new all-time high at $793.35. As of this writing, the asset is changing hands at $771.15 after a marginal pullback.

    BNB has also surpassed SOL, pushing it back, taking fifth place in terms of market capitalization size from it, which, for BNB, has increased to over $111 billion.

    The Binance cofounder and its former legendary CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ), when asked about his feelings as BNB hit a new historic peak, responded that he is not being distracted by the price surge, and for him it has been “like any other morning, ready to build.”

