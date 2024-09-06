    Bear Market Confirmed? Trading Legend Peter Brandt Shares Must-See Bitcoin Price Prediction

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    New Bitcoin price prediction by Peter Brandt ends speculation on bull market
    Fri, 6/09/2024 - 8:42
    Bear Market Confirmed? Trading Legend Peter Brandt Shares Must-See Bitcoin Price Prediction
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Yesterday, the crypto market once again sparked fear, uncertainty and doubt about crypto with another $100 million in liquidations in the last 24 hours, 76% of which were long positions. Since no one really knows what is going on, it might be useful to get some consensus from the experts. One of them can be considered the fresh outlook on the Bitcoin price provided by Peter Brandt.

    Brandt, an expert trader who has been operating in the financial markets since the 1970s, revealed what he identifies as an inverted expanding triangle pattern on the price chart of the major cryptocurrency. 

    Article image
    Source: Peter Brandt

    Also known as the "megaphone," the pattern suggests a test of its lower boundary at around $46,000 per BTC. For instance, Bitcoin is currently trading at $55,500, which means another 17% drop is possible if this pattern plays out.

    What will it take to get bull market back?

    Brandt also touched on a bullish theme in his prediction. According to him, the price of Bitcoin needs a massive push to new all-time highs to reverse the slide and truly get back on track for a bullish rally. 

    This means that until the first cryptocurrency touches $74,000 per BTC, nothing will be granted to those who remain on the buying side. We are talking about a 32% upside before the tables turn for the bulls, which is double the target for Brandt's megaphone pattern.

    The trading veteran concludes his prediction by saying that the selling is stronger than the buying in this pattern. Just how strong it is will be seen in the near future.

    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

