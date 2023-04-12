Legendary Investor Warren Buffett Calls Bitcoin (BTC) "Gambling Token"

Wed, 04/12/2023 - 13:07
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Warren Buffett, 'Oracle of Omaha,' once again slammed Bitcoin (BTC) on CNBC this morning, labeling cryptocurrency 'gambling token' with no intrinsic value and echoing his previous criticism
Legendary Investor Warren Buffett Calls Bitcoin (BTC) "Gambling Token"
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Warren Buffett, the legendary investor and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, once again criticized Bitcoin (BTC) during an appearance on CNBC's Squawk Box this morning.

Labeling the digital currency a "gambling token" with no intrinsic value, Buffett's comments reiterate his long-standing skepticism toward the world's largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.

Buffett compares Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies to gambling activities such as roulette and slot machines. He highlights that people may be drawn to the excitement of potential winnings and the allure of success stories.

He then mentions the differences in odds on a roulette wheel and the noisy payouts of slot machines, illustrating the psychological aspects that drive people to participate in these games. The legend implies that the hype around cryptocurrencies, fueled by sensationalism and the fear of missing out, might lead people to make poor investment decisions.

Buffett expressed that he is not sure how to reverse this trend. "I don't know how to turn back the clock on that," he said.

In the past, the "Oracle of Omaha" famously referred to the cryptocurrency as "rat poison squared" and has consistently warned investors against putting their money into the volatile digital asset.

Related
Warren Buffett’s Old Crypto Warning Rings True Now
Despite the growing acceptance of cryptocurrencies in the mainstream financial sector, Buffett remains steadfast in his opinion that the flagship cryptocurrency is little more than a speculative gamble.

Last year, Charlie Munger, Buffett's right-hand man, predicted that Bitcoin was very likely to plunge to zero.

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Shiba Inu's BONE Prepares for Major Move, Here Are Two Triggers
04/12/2023 - 14:05
Shiba Inu's BONE Prepares for Major Move, Here Are Two Triggers
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Ethereum (ETH) Shanghai Might Have Little Effect on Price: Glassnode
04/12/2023 - 13:50
Ethereum (ETH) Shanghai Might Have Little Effect on Price: Glassnode
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image ApeCoin (APE) Goes up 2,000% on Major Korean Exchange: What Happened?
04/12/2023 - 13:30
ApeCoin (APE) Goes up 2,000% on Major Korean Exchange: What Happened?
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
m class="card__subscribe-form" method="post" action="#" id="subscribe">

Popular

Shiba Inu's BONE Prepares for Major Move, Here Are Two Triggers
Shiba Inu's BONE Prepares for Major Move, Here Are Two Triggers
Ethereum (ETH) Shanghai Might Have Little Effect on Price: Glassnode
Ethereum (ETH) Shanghai Might Have Little Effect on Price: Glassnode
ApeCoin (APE) Goes up 2,000% on Major Korean Exchange: What Happened?
ApeCoin (APE) Goes up 2,000% on Major Korean Exchange: What Happened?
Shibarium Beta Hits Major New Milestones, Here's What They Are
Shibarium Beta Hits Major New Milestones, Here's What They Are
Legendary Investor Warren Buffett Calls Bitcoin (BTC) "Gambling Token"
Legendary Investor Warren Buffett Calls Bitcoin (BTC) "Gambling Token"
Shiba Inu (SHIB) On-Chain Metrics Show Mysterious Patterns: Details
Shiba Inu (SHIB) On-Chain Metrics Show Mysterious Patterns: Details
Solana (SOL) up 10% Amid Bearish Altcoin Turn, Here's Possible Reason
Solana (SOL) up 10% Amid Bearish Altcoin Turn, Here's Possible Reason
23,500 Bitcoin (BTC) Moved in Fourth Largest Transaction of 2023, Here's Price Reaction
23,500 Bitcoin (BTC) Moved in Fourth Largest Transaction of 2023, Here's Price Reaction
Influencer Lark Davis Makes Bitcoin Price Prediction — $1 Million — But There's a Catch
Influencer Lark Davis Makes Bitcoin Price Prediction — $1 Million — But There's a Catch
Ripple CTO Ends Speculation on Satoshi Nakamoto's Identity
Ripple CTO Ends Speculation on Satoshi Nakamoto's Identity
Show all