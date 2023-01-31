Lead SHIB Dev Urges Getting Popcorn Ready, Pro Ripple Lawyer Comments on SHIB Burn Estimates, BTC Completes 'Extremely Rare' Pattern: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Here are the top four news stories by U.Today from the past day.

Lead Shiba Inu (SHIB) developer urges community to get popcorn ready

Shytoshi Kusama , Shiba Inu’s lead developer, has once again made the SHIB community abuzz, with yet another post. As shared by @ShibSpain Twitter user, Kusama’s recent Telegram message says: "Keep popcorn on the ready." The message has ignited speculation among the members of the SHIB community, with the majority suggesting that the post might hint at the approaching launch of Shibarium. As reported by U.Today earlier, this is not the only mysterious message by Kusama: on Sunday, Jan. 29, he updated his Twitter status, mentioning a "heart-shaped box." This, some SHIB fans believe, could imply that Shibarium might be launched on Valentine's Day, Feb. 14.

Shiba Inu: Pro Ripple lawyer comments on how long it might take to burn enormous SHIB supply

Yesterday , crypto YouTuber Jeff at OnTheChain.io took to Twitter to share his opinion on how long it might take to drastically reduce the SHIB supply to 100 billion tokens. According to his estimations, if the SHIB Army burned one million meme tokens per day, it would take 1,157,174 years to decrease the SHIB supply to the desired amount. A while later, the post received a comment from quite an unexpected Twitter user, Jeremy Hogan, an attorney and partner at Hogan & Hogan, known for his pro-Ripple views. Hogan wrote: "So, you're saying it's possible..." which seems to be a tongue-in-cheek response, implying that the YouTuber's estimation was ridiculous.

Bitcoin (BTC) completes “extremely rare” chart pattern, Peter Brandt says

Veteran commodity trader Peter Brandt shared his latest Bitcoin price analysis. According to his tweet, the bottom in the price of BTC has formed a "double-walled fulcrum pattern," a pattern first introduced by the trader himself. Brandt then added that such a pattern is “extremely rare” and that his 2x target for the king crypto is mid-$25,000. Traders and investors demonstrated significant interest in Brandt’s latest analysis of Bitcoin; however, there were also those who mocked the veteran trader’s chart pattern. "Awesome how he figured out the pattern now that we're 4% away from his target," a Twitter user wrote sarcastically.

