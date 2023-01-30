Shiba Inu (SHIB) Shows 540% Burn Increase as Breakout Becomes Possibility

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The burn rate of the prominent meme coin is on a solid rise after a calm weekend trading session. According to the Shibburn tracker, the asset saw a 405% rise in the amount of burned tokens in the last 24 hours — though the total amount of destroyed tokens is relatively low.

As the most relevant data suggests, users have sent more than 20 million tokens to the dead-end wallet in the last 24 hours, but the overall number should grow even higher as the day goes by.

Traditionally, Shiba Inu's burn rate rises after the weekend trading session, as the overall activity of the network is far lower when traditional markets are closed. However, the burn rate itself might not be tied to the performance of the token on the market.

Most of the burn volume is tied to network activity and the popularity of SHIB among retail investors, as they provide funds that merchants later use to increase the amount of burned Shiba Inu.

Market performance

The rise of the overall burning volume of SHIB could also be tied to the potential breakout that might happen if the buying power returns on the market since the token has not retraced from the local resistance level. Instead, it has been consolidating around it for the last few days, which might hint at the high resilience of the asset.

Unfortunately, SHIB could not break through the aforementioned resistance level since noteworthy profit-taking took place on the market as soon as the token reached the three-month high. The on-chain data suggested that most of the pressure came from whales and large retail investors.