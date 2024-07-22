    LayerEdge Introduces Modular Timestamping Protocol on Bitcoin with HMDA

    Advertisement
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    With LayerEdge HMDA, dApps on various blockchains will be able to advance the level of data integrity
    Mon, 22/07/2024 - 16:06
    LayerEdge Introduces Modular Timestamping Protocol on Bitcoin with HMDA
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    LayerEdge’s HMDA is a verification layer that leverages Bitcoin’s PoW security without the limitations of Bitcoin, founded by former Samsung Senior Engineer Ayush Gupta. The protocol verifies zero-knowledge/validity proofs and aggregately timestamps it to Bitcoin. It is designed to provide high throughput, cost-efficient proof verification with low latency.

    LayerEdge HMDA protocol kicks off: Highlights

    LayerEdge HMDA is a modular timestamping protocol designed to settle data on Bitcoin using existing Data Availability layers. Aimed at enhancing the security and integrity of rollups and Proof of Stake (PoS) based chains, LayerEdge HMDA integrates seamlessly with frameworks like Arbitrum Orbit Stack and DA Layers like AvailDA, among others.

    The protocol is designed as a plugin that can be compatible with multiple frameworks & DA Layers enabling Bitcoin as a source of truth for rollups and PoS based chains to enhance integrity and security opening up many conveniences such as quick unlinking, new zone launch and transaction protection.

    HOT Stories
    Satoshi's Bitcoin Message Still Rings True 14 Years On: Details
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Sends $2 Billion Message to Community
    SHIB Burns Skyrocket 545% As Two Anon Whales Scorch Millions of Coins
    Michael Saylor Reacts to Musk’s Apparent Bitcoin Endorsement

    Single solution, multiple benefits: What changes with LayerEdge HMDA?

    The LayerEdge HMDA protocol offers efficient and cost-effective timestamping, making Bitcoin as a Source Of Truth by:

    1. Leveraging existing Data Availability layers to store data efficiently.

    2. Posting zero-knowledge aggregated proofs for saving more than tenfold cost.

    3. Timestamped proofs secured by Bitcoin's Proof Of Work Consensus.

    4. Prevents long range attack vectors tampering chain’s security leveraging Bitcoin’s security.

    Ayush Gupta, LayerEdge’s key figurehead, stresses the importance of LayerEdge for data verification in Web3:

    Our goal at LayerEdge is to harness Bitcoin’s unmatched security to serve as the foundational layer of trust for other blockchain networks. With HMDA, we are not just enhancing security; we are setting a new standard for blockchain interactions across various platforms

    LayerEdge is committed to developing advanced blockchain solutions that ensure security, efficiency, and scalability. 

    LayerEdge is poised to drive innovation in blockchain technology with its latest offering, the HMDA protocol. While at Samsung, its founder wrote a SW to authenticate and authorize access to various services that run on all Samsung smart devices. 

    For more information about LayerEdge HMDA, please visit layeredge.io or contact info@layeredge.io

    #LayerEdge
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

    related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surges 8,530% in Netflows, Here's Intriguing Twist
    Jul 22, 2024 - 16:02
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surges 8,530% in Netflows, Here's Intriguing Twist
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Ripple v. SEC: XRP ETPs Skyrocket With $500,000 Ahead of Ruling
    Jul 22, 2024 - 15:59
    Ripple v. SEC: XRP ETPs Skyrocket With $500,000 Ahead of Ruling
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Michael Saylor Issues Epic Bitcoin Statement as Price Rebound Underway
    Jul 22, 2024 - 15:59
    Michael Saylor Issues Epic Bitcoin Statement as Price Rebound Underway
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Sunami Network Launches SUUSD: A Revolutionary Stablecoin Combining Stability and Liquidity
    SoMon Becomes Fastest-Growing Web3 Social App with 300,000 Transactions in Two Weeks
    ZKEX.com Unveils ‘Super DEX’ Following $2.5m Fundraise
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surges 8,530% in Netflows, Here's Intriguing Twist
    Ripple v. SEC: XRP ETPs Skyrocket With $500,000 Ahead of Ruling
    Michael Saylor Issues Epic Bitcoin Statement as Price Rebound Underway
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD