LayerEdge Introduces Modular Timestamping Protocol on Bitcoin with HMDA

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

LayerEdge’s HMDA is a verification layer that leverages Bitcoin’s PoW security without the limitations of Bitcoin, founded by former Samsung Senior Engineer Ayush Gupta. The protocol verifies zero-knowledge/validity proofs and aggregately timestamps it to Bitcoin. It is designed to provide high throughput, cost-efficient proof verification with low latency.

LayerEdge HMDA protocol kicks off: Highlights

LayerEdge HMDA is a modular timestamping protocol designed to settle data on Bitcoin using existing Data Availability layers. Aimed at enhancing the security and integrity of rollups and Proof of Stake (PoS) based chains, LayerEdge HMDA integrates seamlessly with frameworks like Arbitrum Orbit Stack and DA Layers like AvailDA, among others.

The protocol is designed as a plugin that can be compatible with multiple frameworks & DA Layers enabling Bitcoin as a source of truth for rollups and PoS based chains to enhance integrity and security opening up many conveniences such as quick unlinking, new zone launch and transaction protection.

Single solution, multiple benefits: What changes with LayerEdge HMDA?

The LayerEdge HMDA protocol offers efficient and cost-effective timestamping, making Bitcoin as a Source Of Truth by:

1. Leveraging existing Data Availability layers to store data efficiently.

2. Posting zero-knowledge aggregated proofs for saving more than tenfold cost.

3. Timestamped proofs secured by Bitcoin's Proof Of Work Consensus.

4. Prevents long range attack vectors tampering chain’s security leveraging Bitcoin’s security.

Ayush Gupta, LayerEdge’s key figurehead, stresses the importance of LayerEdge for data verification in Web3:

Our goal at LayerEdge is to harness Bitcoin’s unmatched security to serve as the foundational layer of trust for other blockchain networks. With HMDA, we are not just enhancing security; we are setting a new standard for blockchain interactions across various platforms

LayerEdge is committed to developing advanced blockchain solutions that ensure security, efficiency, and scalability.

LayerEdge is poised to drive innovation in blockchain technology with its latest offering, the HMDA protocol. While at Samsung, its founder wrote a SW to authenticate and authorize access to various services that run on all Samsung smart devices.

For more information about LayerEdge HMDA, please visit layeredge.io or contact info@layeredge.io