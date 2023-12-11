Largest Android and iOs App SmartNews Adds Crypto Newsfeed by U.Today

SmartNews, an award-winning news application visited by 50+ million readers from across the globe, shares the details of massive additions to its news source base. As its partnership with U.Today kicks off, crypto enthusiasts are welcome on SmartNews mobile apps.

Top news aggregator SmartNews adds U.Today as crypto news source

SmartNews, one of the most reputable global news aggregators, secures a partnership with U.Today, a Tier-1 website on blockchain and cryptocurrencies. SmartNews will broadcast unique content by U.Today in both versions of its mobile application.

Image by SmartNews

As a result, visitors of SmartNews apps will be able to stay tuned to the latest developments and trends in the cryptocurrency segment. Besides education and entertainment, SmartNews audience members will be able to start trading and investing and make more data-driven decisions for their personal finances.

As U.Today offers newbie-friendly guides together with other sorts of content, SmartNews readers will be able to figure out how to open a cryptocurrency wallet, how to buy crypto with fiat, how to deposit crypto to an exchange and how to withdraw it, how to invest in DeFi protocols and so on.

Alongside cryptocurrencies, blockchain, decentralization and Web3, U.Today covers the hottest trends in artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), big data, large language models (LLM), neural networks and so on.

Leading mobile app with 50+ million downloads: What is SmartNews?

Adding U.Today as a source of cryptocurrency news is a natural step for SmartNews. So far, the application has established itself as a global leader in news discovery. Recently, it announced key leadership changes: starting from Nov. 1, 2023, SmartNews is helmed by Kaisei Hamamoto, who is also a cofounder of the project.

Cory Ondrejka will curate the technical progress of SmartNews as CTO. He has a long history of creating groundbreaking and innovative products, including co-creating the pioneering virtual world "Second Life," leading Meta's mobile transformation and subsequent product growth and reinventing the Android experience with Material You at Google.

The platform indexes content from 14,000 trusted publishers from various continents. Also, its news feed is highly customizable. It allows users to only see stories they are really interested in to save time and effort:

Less time scrolling. More time reading. It’s the only news app you’ll ever need…Save time and get straight to the news that matters by following the topics and publishers you care about.

Also, to prevent its readers from being trapped in an "info bubble," SmartNews application provides coverage from reputable sources across both sides of the political spectrum with a unique easy slider feature.

The app is available in both Google Play and App Store marketplaces.

U.Today is setting the highest standard for cryptocurrency journalism

Recently, the application scored two million 5-star ratings and thousands of positive reviews. Its range of sources includes ABC News, the Associated Press, The Guardian, Reuters, CNN and so on.

U.Today perfectly fits into this elite club of reputable digital media platforms. It publishes news articles, reviews, digests, price predictions, market overviews, how-tos, manuals and guides covering all things crypto.

Since 2017, it has been at the forefront of IT and finance journalism, providing all of its readers with unbiased and hand-picked articles. It also was among the first news platforms to review ground-breaking products and protocols in crypto; some of them became mainstream after being mentioned on U.Today.