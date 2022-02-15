LABEL Foundation Raised $2 Million Through Strategic Investment From eBest Investments and Groom Investments

Tue, 02/15/2022 - 07:30
article image
Arman Shirinyan
LABEL secures large investments from industry pioneers
LABEL Foundation Raised $2 Million Through Strategic Investment From eBest Investments and Groom Investments
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

LABEL Foundation raises $2 million from eBest Investments and Groom Investments to enhance their industry-changing solution.

The parent company of the LABEL foundation has raised $2 million in equity financing from eBest Investments and Groom Investments for the enhancement of LABEL Foundation Infrastructure that will lead the content industry in the Web 3.0 era.

The funds will be used for attracting new IP holders or asset sellers that will help LABEL to expand its offering on the market in addition to dealing with other platform development-related expenses.

eBest Investments is a Korea-based pioneer in the provision of financial services. The company is mainly engaged in providing brokerage services, dealing with and underwriting securities businesses, derivatives and stocks covering, in addition to working with government, corporate bonds, and foreign securities. With many years of experience, the company is also involved in the proprietary trading business and provides consulting services.

Groom Investments is an investment fund focused on all-around investments in start-up and prospective companies in the tech field. The company has already provided support for such entities as The SmartStude, CrowdWorks pre-IPO, Bespin Global and Caroom.

LABEL Foundation

LABEL is a blockchain-based copyright fee-sharing platform that utilizes an incubation system that includes a fairer distribution and promotion process with the help of decentralized technologies.

With the new structure, which will dismantle the current unfair profit distribution structure, there will be fewer barriers in the existing content production process.

With the further development of the ecosystem, Clesson & Opentrack were integrated into the Label universe. Opentrack, owned by Clesson Co, is a systematic and practical music education company from South Korea that currently provides services to more than 200 professional instructors in Korea and 25 top-tier artists from seven countries around the globe.

LABEL is currently providing its users with numerous use cases, realized with the help of the native LBL token based on the Ethereum blockchain. Primarily, the token is being used to build the basic token economy on LABEL by serving as a payments, staking and governance unit.

LABEL has partnered with and been audited by blockchain-security companies like Slowmist and Certik, which have confirmed the ecosystem’s safety and reliability.

article image
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

