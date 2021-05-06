DeBio Network (ex-Degenics) Integrates KILT Credentials to Launch Next-Gen Medical Data Platform

KILT-powered identity solutions will prevent critical medical data from being misused and maliciously transformed

DeBio Network partners KILT to develop an "anonymous-first" platform for medicine and genetics

DeBio Network (ex-Degenics) shared the details of its partnership with KILT, the platform that addresses decentralized identity protection solutions.

KILT solutions will be utilized by DeBio network in many instruments. Namely, KILT will issue blockchain-based credentials for analytical laboratories. Then, DeBio would place the credentials on KILT blockchain to identify genome analysis results.

This framework will empower DeBio users and customers with full control over the results of the analysis without compromising the security and integrity of the data.

Pandu Sastrowardoyo, the initiator of the DeBio Network, underlined the innovative character of the new partnership and named the technologies it is fueled with:

DeBio is designed to prevent genetic data misuse, privacy and security violations, and the practice of selling genetic data without consent. We are implementing transformative technologies—Substrate's blockchain framework, KILT's identity protocol and IPFS's decentralized storage—to fulfill this mission.

Leveraging Polkadot's Substrate for real-world use cases

Ingo Rübe, founder of KILT Protocol and CEO of BOTLabs GmbH, stresses that the approach of DeBio and KILT is of paramount importance for the entire segment of decentralized businesses and healthcare enterprises:

In building an anonymous-first platform, DeBio Network is transforming medical interactions for consumers—truly a Web3 approach, which is essential for driving the digitization of the healthcare sector.

DeBio/KILT mechanisms are harnessing the productivity of Substrate, Polkadot's decentralized framework. Later this year, DeBio will launch a dedicated parachain on Polkadot (DOT).

Also, DeBio stores sensitive information in its Inter-Planetary File System (IPFS), a decentralized data exchange protocol. At ETHDenver in February 2021, DeBio was awarded the "Best IPFS Usage For Identity" prize.