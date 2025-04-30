KuCoin Supports Crypto Trust Project With $2 Billion Fund

Advertisement

KuCoin, a tier-1 cryptocurrency exchange, has committed $2 billion to its newly launched “Trust Project,” a long-term initiative aimed at strengthening transparency, enhancing platform security, advancing compliance and promoting responsible innovation across the crypto industry.

KuCoin CEO kickstarts Trust Project initiative with $2 billion transfer

According to the official statement made by KuCoin CEO BC Wong at the Dubai TOKEN2049 event, the exchange launches Trust Project initiatives. The inaugural $2 billion funding by KuCoin brings the campaign to life.

Oliver Stauber, CEO of KuCoin EU, joined BC on stage to jointly present KuCoin’s renewed commitment to building a more resilient and trustworthy digital asset platform before an audience of over 15,000 industry leaders, regulators and crypto enthusiasts.

Their keynote, titled “The Trust Gap in Crypto: Building Platforms That Deserve to Win,” emphasized that the next phase of crypto adoption must be underpinned by proactive accountability and institutional-grade trust.

BC Wong stressed the very special status of KuCoin within the industry given its background as a crypto major for a long period of time:

Mainstream crypto demands responsible innovation. Big opportunities come with greater accountability.



Trust Project reflects KuCoin’s core platform values — user protection, verifiable transparency, compliance-first operations, infrastructure neutrality and a commitment to long-term sustainability.

KCS ecosystem progress in focus for KuCoin

This multiyear investment will support continued security enhancements, strengthen regulatory collaboration and fund global educational initiatives that empower users and contribute to a more mature and credible crypto environment.

As part of this initiative, KuCoin also reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening the KCS (KuCoin Token) ecosystem, recognizing it as a core pillar in aligning long-term value with community participation. KCS will play a central role in reinforcing user incentives, supporting governance innovation and expanding utility across KuCoin’s growing suite of products and services.

With this bold initiative, KuCoin reinforces its position as a trusted leader dedicated to shaping the future of crypto through integrity, innovation, compliance and user-first principles.