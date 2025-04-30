Advertisement
Advertisement

    KuCoin Supports Crypto Trust Project With $2 Billion Fund

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Wed, 30/04/2025 - 16:07
    At TOKEN2049, KuCoin, leading global cryptocurrency exchange, announced major liquidity injection into trust fund
    Advertisement
    KuCoin Supports Crypto Trust Project With $2 Billion Fund
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    KuCoin, a tier-1 cryptocurrency exchange, has committed $2 billion to its newly launched “Trust Project,” a long-term initiative aimed at strengthening transparency, enhancing platform security, advancing compliance and promoting responsible innovation across the crypto industry. 

    KuCoin CEO kickstarts Trust Project initiative with $2 billion transfer

    According to the official statement made by KuCoin CEO BC Wong at the Dubai TOKEN2049 event, the exchange launches Trust Project initiatives. The inaugural $2 billion funding by KuCoin brings the campaign to life.

    Oliver Stauber, CEO of KuCoin EU, joined BC on stage to jointly present KuCoin’s renewed commitment to building a more resilient and trustworthy digital asset platform before an audience of over 15,000 industry leaders, regulators and crypto enthusiasts.

    Advertisement

    Their keynote, titled “The Trust Gap in Crypto: Building Platforms That Deserve to Win,” emphasized that the next phase of crypto adoption must be underpinned by proactive accountability and institutional-grade trust.

    HOT Stories
    XRP Rockets 5,438% in Abnormal Liquidations Imbalance in Just Hour
    Ripple-SEC Lawsuit: Top Lawyer Shares Major Crypto ETF Correlation
    Grayscale Rolls Out New Bitcoin-Based ETF
    Stellar (XLM) Surges 35%: What's Behind It?

    BC Wong stressed the very special status of KuCoin within the industry given its background as a crypto major for a long period of time:

    Mainstream crypto demands responsible innovation. Big opportunities come with greater accountability.
     

    Trust Project reflects KuCoin’s core platform values — user protection, verifiable transparency, compliance-first operations, infrastructure neutrality and a commitment to long-term sustainability.

    KCS ecosystem progress in focus for KuCoin

    This multiyear investment will support continued security enhancements, strengthen regulatory collaboration and fund global educational initiatives that empower users and contribute to a more mature and credible crypto environment.

    As part of this initiative, KuCoin also reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening the KCS (KuCoin Token) ecosystem, recognizing it as a core pillar in aligning long-term value with community participation. KCS will play a central role in reinforcing user incentives, supporting governance innovation and expanding utility across KuCoin’s growing suite of products and services.

    With this bold initiative, KuCoin reinforces its position as a trusted leader dedicated to shaping the future of crypto through integrity, innovation, compliance and user-first principles.

    #KuCoin
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 30, 2025 - 16:02
    Crypto Market Responds as Fed's Preferred Inflation Data Stalls
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Apr 30, 2025 - 15:54
    123% Liquidation Imbalance Stuns Dogecoin Short Sellers, Shibarium Scores Major Adoption Breakthrough, Binance to Retire Existing Deposit Addresses for IOTA: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    News
    ByValeria Blokhina
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Finnovex Qatar 2025: Building a Digital-First Financial Future: Fintech’s Role in Qatar’s Vision 2030
    BYDFi Partners with Ledger to Launch Limited Edition Hardware Wallet, Debuts at TOKEN2049 Dubai
    Team behind popular Telegram wallet Grindery reveals wallet infra for AI agents
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Finnovex Qatar 2025: Building a Digital-First Financial Future: Fintech’s Role in Qatar’s Vision 2030
    BYDFi Partners with Ledger to Launch Limited Edition Hardware Wallet, Debuts at TOKEN2049 Dubai
    Team behind popular Telegram wallet Grindery reveals wallet infra for AI agents
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Crypto Market Responds as Fed's Preferred Inflation Data Stalls
    123% Liquidation Imbalance Stuns Dogecoin Short Sellers, Shibarium Scores Major Adoption Breakthrough, Binance to Retire Existing Deposit Addresses for IOTA: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    XRP Rockets 5,438% in Abnormal Liquidations Imbalance in Just Hour
    Show all