Fri, 05/05/2023 - 14:10
Tomiwabold Olajide
KuCoin announces trading for Pepe (PEPE)
Pepe (PEPE) Scores New Listing on KuCoin, Start of Meme Coin Season?
KuCoin, the fourth largest crypto exchange according to CoinMarketCap's rating, has announced that Pepe (PEPE) will be available on its platform. 

KuCoin announces that trading for PEPE, the latest meme coin sensation based on "Pepe the Frog," will soon be available through the PEPE/USDT trading pair.

In a blog post, it made known further details. According to it, deposits are now immediately available, with the supported network being ERC20. KuCoin says it will enable trading services when the token deposit meets the liquidity requirement.

In recent hours, two top crypto exchanges have announced PEPE listings. The Crypto.com exchange has announced it will be listing PEPE/USD perpetual contracts with up to 20x leverage.

Bitmex crypto exchange also announced that new PEPE perpetual swap listings are now live on the platform with up to 50x leverage via the PEPE/USD and PEPE/USDT pairs.

In major news for meme coins FLOKI and PEPE, Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange by trading volume, has announced that it will list FLOKI (FLOKI) and Pepe (PEPE) in the innovation zone at 12:00 a.m. on May 6, along with open spot trading pairs of FLOKI/USDT, FLOKI/TUSD, PEPE/USDT and PEPE/TUSD.

The crypto community has reacted to a slew of listings for PEPE, especially its recent Binance listing. Ran Neuner, a crypto trader, reacted to the listing of PEPE and FLOKI on Binance. He wonders if this is only the start of meme coin season or if the Binance listing marks the end of PEPE's pump.

The frog-themed meme coin Pepe (PEPE) is up a whopping 88% in the last 24 hours to $0.00000287 at the time of writing. The meme coin has surpassed a $1 billion market cap just three weeks after its launch on April 14, 2023, and has a current market valuation of $1.2 billion.

