Kraken Crypto Exchange Enters Formula 1 Arena With Williams Racing Partnership

Tue, 03/28/2023 - 14:31
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Kraken, prominent cryptocurrency platform, has announced partnership with Williams Racing, renowned Formula 1 team
Cover image via www.freepik.com
On March 28, Kraken, a leading crypto platform, announced its partnership with Williams Racing, an iconic Formula 1 team.

The collaboration aims to bring together racing fans and the crypto community worldwide by showcasing cutting-edge technology and fostering financial freedom.

Kraken offers over 210 digital assets and an NFT marketplace, while Williams Racing boasts a long history of innovation and performance in the world of motorsports.

The partnership between Kraken and Williams Racing will provide fans with exclusive content, pop-up events and opportunities to acquire branded merchandise from both companies.

To stay updated on the latest happenings, fans can join the exclusive F1 Fan Club. 

Later this year, selected Kraken NFT holders will have the unique opportunity to see their digital collectibles featured on the rear wing of the Williams Racing car.

Notable drivers who have raced for Williams include Alan Jones, Keke Rosberg, Nelson Piquet, Nigel Mansell, Alain Prost, Damon Hill and Jacques Villeneuve.

As reported by U.Today, Formula 1 filed new trademark filings related to non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and cryptocurrencies, signaling the racing giant's deeper dive into digital assets and blockchain technology.

#NFT News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

