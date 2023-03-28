Kraken Crypto Exchange Enters Formula 1 Arena With Williams Racing Partnership

On March 28, Kraken, a leading crypto platform, announced its partnership with Williams Racing, an iconic Formula 1 team.

The collaboration aims to bring together racing fans and the crypto community worldwide by showcasing cutting-edge technology and fostering financial freedom.

Kraken offers over 210 digital assets and an NFT marketplace, while Williams Racing boasts a long history of innovation and performance in the world of motorsports.

The partnership between Kraken and Williams Racing will provide fans with exclusive content, pop-up events and opportunities to acquire branded merchandise from both companies.

To stay updated on the latest happenings, fans can join the exclusive F1 Fan Club.

Later this year, selected Kraken NFT holders will have the unique opportunity to see their digital collectibles featured on the rear wing of the Williams Racing car.

Notable drivers who have raced for Williams include Alan Jones, Keke Rosberg, Nelson Piquet, Nigel Mansell, Alain Prost, Damon Hill and Jacques Villeneuve.

As reported by U.Today, Formula 1 filed new trademark filings related to non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and cryptocurrencies, signaling the racing giant's deeper dive into digital assets and blockchain technology.