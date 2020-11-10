Klever Decentralized Wallet Releases Important Update for XRP Army with Version 4.0.10

Yet another major asset is added to Klever App's (KLV) decentralized trading suite

Klever App is a multi-blockchain decentralized ecosystem that includes wallets, a staking environment, a seamless swap module and more. With its new release, v.4.0.10, its toolkit is advanced by new coins and new instruments.

Klever App now supports XRP

Crypto goliath XRP, used for cross-border remittances around the globe, is now added to the Klever App range of assets. Thus, enthusiasts of the passionate XRP community, or "XRP Army," can now store, exchange and transfer their XRP riches in a decentralized manner.

XRP holders applauded this solution by the Klever team. They are certain that the new release will boost adoption of XRP and the whole Ripple-backed infrastructure.

In terms of new tokens, this release also brings a lot of good news for Binance Coin (BNB) and Travala Coin (AVA) holders. Both assets are now included in new swap pairs.

For Binance Coin (BNB), the following trading pairs are available: BNB/KLV, BNB/BTC, BNB/ETH, BNB/TRX, BNB/USDT-ETH, BNB/USDT-TRON and BNB/AVA. The same trading pair spot is released for Travala Coin (AVA).

News module and updated staking instruments

The new release reconsiders the staking tool for seamless KLV staking. With version 4.0.10, staking rewards' request latency has decreased 100x.

Klever News is another great novelty added by new release. It combines the crypto&blockchain news aggregator, the newsfeed of the original Klever App, podcasts, videos, partner news and reliable blockchain statistics.

The new version of the application introduces major UI improvements. Now Klever users can view all token balances and transactions on multiple screens with an upgraded swipe feature.

Finally, the Klever team shared some details on upcoming releases. The browser for seamless UX in Ethereum-based decentralized applications (dApps) will be added soon to let all Klever users benefit from the DeFi euphoria.