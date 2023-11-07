Advertisement
'Kiss of Death' on DXY Might Push Bitcoin (BTC) to Sky

article image
Arman Shirinyan
Two assets are heavily tied to each other, and things might change now
Tue, 11/07/2023 - 11:23
'Kiss of Death' on DXY Might Push Bitcoin (BTC) to Sky
The U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) has exhibited a pattern that technical analysts refer to as the "kiss of death," a signal often foretelling further declines. This technical formation emerged after the DXY broke below a significant support channel, represented by the black line on the chart. The subsequent "kiss" or bearish retest of this level failed to reclaim it, reinforcing the bearish outlook.

Further cementing the bearish case for the DXY is a clear rejection at a major Fibonacci resistance zone. This rejection is not just a typical pullback but one that takes place at a high time frame resistance level, making it a significant event for chart watchers. Compounding this technical breakdown is the breach of the blue uptrend line, which had supported the index since July. The violation of this trend indicates a shift in momentum, suggesting that a prolonged period of strength for the dollar is losing steam.

Source: TradingView
Source: TradingView

Turning our gaze to the Bitcoin (BTC) chart, there is a palpable sense of anticipation. Typically, Bitcoin has an inverse relationship with the dollar; when the DXY weakens, Bitcoin often rallies as the decrease in dollar strength makes alternative assets more attractive.

Shiba Inu Whales Secure 7.84 Trillion SHIB Overnight as Price Teases Crucial Point

The leading cryptocurrency's upward trajectory has also been backed by several lower time frame indicators flipping green. If the DXY continues its descent, we could see a concurrent increase in Bitcoin's ascendancy, potentially taking it toward uncharted highs. The market sentiment appears to be in favor of risk-on assets, which typically benefit in a weakening dollar environment.

Glassnode's CEO and lead analyst has echoed this sentiment, concurring that the DXY appears poised for further downside following the channel break and encounter with the Fibonacci resistance. With such technical confluence, market participants are on high alert for the potential implications on cryptocurrency markets.

About the author
article image
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

