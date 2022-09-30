Key Reason Why Bitcoin Just Reclaimed $20,000

Fri, 09/30/2022 - 15:28
article image
Alex Dovbnya
The world's largest cryptocurrency has managed to reclaim the $20,000 price level
Key Reason Why Bitcoin Just Reclaimed $20,000
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, has managed to reclaim the $20,000 at 2:57 p.m. UTC on the Bitstamp exchange.   

BTC
Image by tradingview.com

The cryptocurrency has so far peaked at $20,177, spiking nearly 3% on the day.   

Its recent recovery has coincided with U.S. stocks moving into the green territory because of lower Treasury yields. The benchmark S&P 500 index is currently up 0.80 (or 25 points). The Nasdaq 100 index has added 1.02% (or 112 points).   

Related
Millennials Sour on Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin and Other Cryptocurrencies
     

Bitcoin briefly managed to touch the pivotal $20,000 level on Sept. 20, but it experienced a sharp sell-off shortly after that.  

Signs of waning bearish sentiment

The fear and greed index shows that extreme fear remains the predominant market sentiment.    

Yet, there are signs that bearish sentiment is waning. According to a recent Bloomberg report, outflows from cryptocurrency-related exchange-traded funds (ETFs) dropped by a whopping 97% in the third quarter. Investors withdrew just $17.6 million (compared to $683.4 million in the second quarter). This suggests that those investors who have lost confidence in crypto halve already exited the market, which means that there will be less selling pressure.   

As reported by U.Today, billionaire Mike Novogratz recently noted that relatively few forced sellers are left in the market, which explains why Bitcoin has been relatively resilient. Novogratz claimed that plenty of excessive leverage had been taken out.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Ripple Partner Releases Sensational Appeal to Court and SEC, Here's What It Says
09/30/2022 - 15:58
Ripple Partner Releases Sensational Appeal to Court and SEC, Here's What It Says
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image IOTA's New Shimmer Token Makes Its First Major Exchange Listing: Details
09/30/2022 - 15:51
IOTA's New Shimmer Token Makes Its First Major Exchange Listing: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image David Gokhshtein's Still Got Bags of DOGE, Cardano Creator Urges IOTA’s Co-founder to Debate, SHIB to Be Burned via Amazon in New Way: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
09/30/2022 - 15:40
David Gokhshtein's Still Got Bags of DOGE, Cardano Creator Urges IOTA’s Co-founder to Debate, SHIB to Be Burned via Amazon in New Way: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina