Advertisement
AD

    Crypto Market on Edge as Fed Meeting Arrives: Details

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Tue, 18/03/2025 - 14:01
    Markets cautious as Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting begins
    Advertisement
    Crypto Market on Edge as Fed Meeting Arrives: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The cryptocurrency market is posting mixed price action as investors and traders brace for the outcome of the highly anticipated Federal Reserve meeting.

    Advertisement

    Investors will be monitoring the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting, which begins Tuesday. According to the CME Group FedWatch Tool, officials are forecast to maintain benchmark overnight borrowing rates between 4.25% and 4.50%.

    Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has reiterated that the central bank is not keen to lower interest rates. Nonetheless, investors will keenly monitor his comments following the meeting for signs of economic slowdown or monetary policy changes.

    HOT Stories
    Meme Coin Bloodbath: DOGE, SHIB Worst Performers, FLOKI Leaves Top 100
    BREAKING: Saylor's Strategy Launches New Fundraising Initiative for Buying Bitcoin
    XRP Skyrockets 1.7 Million in Key Metric? What's Happening?
    Binance's CZ Makes Stunning Prediction for Crypto CEXs and DEXs: Details

    Related
    Here's How Bitcoin Could Win from Federal Reserve's Closed Meeting
    Mon, 02/14/2022 - 10:04
    Here's How Bitcoin Could Win from Federal Reserve's Closed Meeting
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    Advertisement

    Historically, Fed meetings have had a considerable impact on the cryptocurrency market. Higher borrowing costs and a risk-averse environment drive investors away from speculative assets such as cryptocurrencies, resulting in decreased demand.

    Crypto market reacts

    Crypto investors were cautious ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting on March 18-19, where interest rates are expected to remain unchanged at the end of the meeting. With this playing a crucial role in market sentiment, Bitcoin, Ethereum and other digital assets are on edge.

    Related
    Federal Reserve: Crypto Reacts to Fed's Crucial Market Comments
    Thu, 07/18/2024 - 12:18
    Federal Reserve: Crypto Reacts to Fed's Crucial Market Comments
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide


    At press time, Bitcoin and Ethereum were trading down marginally in the last 24 hours as traders await clear market signals.

    XRP, SOL and Shiba Inu fell nearly 4%; Cardano, Dogecoin and Polkadot dropped 3% in the last 24 hours; Cronos lost nearly 10%, while Tron and Toncoin rose 4% within this time frame.

    Economic uncertainty and global tensions might aggravate bearish pressure on crypto markets, according to Polymarket participants, with a 51% possibility that BTC closes the week between $81,000 and $87,000.

    According to Ki Young Ju, head of crypto analysis firm CryptoQuant, the Bitcoin (BTC) bull market may have come to an end. Ju stated on X that he expects 6-12 months of bearish or sideways price activity as the BTC bull run winds down, citing dwindling market liquidity.

    #Federal Reserve #Cryptocurrency

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 18, 2025 - 13:55
    Bitcoin (BTC) on Verge of $78,000 Fall, Bollinger Bands Signal
    News
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Mar 18, 2025 - 13:51
    Meme Coin Bloodbath: DOGE, SHIB Worst Performers, FLOKI Leaves Top 100
    News
    ByVladislav Sopov
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Discover the Future of FinTech at Wiki Finance Expo Hong Kong 2025
    Great Countdown to Invest Cuffs! Let's Meet in Krakow Already on March 28-29 This Year
    PropellerAds Launches Advertising in Telegram Mini Apps, Engaging Crypto and Blockchain Users
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Companies
    Mar 14, 2025 - 16:04
    Nebula Stride Announces Major Developments as NST Presale Gains Traction
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Discover the Future of FinTech at Wiki Finance Expo Hong Kong 2025
    Great Countdown to Invest Cuffs! Let's Meet in Krakow Already on March 28-29 This Year
    PropellerAds Launches Advertising in Telegram Mini Apps, Engaging Crypto and Blockchain Users
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Crypto Market on Edge as Fed Meeting Arrives: Details
    Bitcoin (BTC) on Verge of $78,000 Fall, Bollinger Bands Signal
    Meme Coin Bloodbath: DOGE, SHIB Worst Performers, FLOKI Leaves Top 100
    Show all