Advertisement
AD

    Goldman Sachs Boss Says Bitcoin Doesn't Threaten US Dollar

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Goldman cannot embrace Bitcoin due to regulatory constraints, according to Goldman's Solomon
    Wed, 22/01/2025 - 18:53
    A
    A
    A
    Goldman Sachs Boss Says Bitcoin Doesn't Threaten US Dollar
    Cover image via www.youtube.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    During a recent interview with CNBC, David Solomon, chief executive officer at banking giant Goldman Sachs, opined that Bitcoin will not pose a threat to the U.S. dollar.

    Advertisement

    "I don’t see Bitcoin as a threat to the US dollar," he told CNBC's Andrew Ross Sorkin. 

    Solomon described Bitcoin as an "interesting speculative asset," but he is seemingly not ready to embrace the cryptocurrency. 

    HOT Stories
    MicroStrategy Just Delivered $642 Million in Bitcoin to Investors
    Cardano (ADA) Returns to $1 Despite Hourly Death Cross Signal
    XRP Plots Rebound, Is ATH Next Stop?
    Satoshi-Era Bitcoin (BTC) Wallet Wakes up After 13 Years: $678 Million

    "At the end of the day, I am a big believer in the U.S. dollar. I think that the U.S. dollar is super important. Bitcoin is…an interesting speculative asset," he said.  

    Advertisement

    Solomon has stated that blockchain, Bitcoin's underlying technology, is something that the bank has spent a lot of time on. 

    The Goldman boss says that the bank is utilizing and testing this technology to create less friction within the financial system. 

    However, the bank cannot be involved in Bitcoin due to regulatory constraints. 

    "If the world changed, you and I could have a discussion about it," he said. 

    Solomon, who was appointed as the bank's CEO back in 2018, has repeatedly praised blockchain. As reported by U.Today, he opined that this technology could make the financial infrastructure more efficient while admitting that he did not actually have a strong view on cryptocurrencies.

    A growth-oriented agenda 

    Solomon has also weighed in on the state of the U.S. economy, claiming that it is in "a pretty good shape." 

    He has also added that people are more optimistic about running a growth-oriented agenda.  

    "We are going to free up some investment, we're going to unlock the private sector a bit more, and it's going to be constructive," he said.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Bitcoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 22, 2025 - 16:01
    3,750% Liquidation Imbalance Stuns XRP Bulls
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Jan 22, 2025 - 15:56
    16-Year-Old Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Tweet Resurfaces: Details
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Why Vestrum ($VSTM) Presale Is Turning Heads: Passive Income and Interconnected Ecosystem at Its Best Value
    Introducing i love $LAMP (LAMP), a Fresh Entrant in the Solana Memecoin Sector
    Yelay Announces Launch of Ethereum DeFi to the Sui Ecosystem
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Goldman Sachs Boss Says Bitcoin Doesn't Threaten US Dollar
    3,750% Liquidation Imbalance Stuns XRP Bulls
    16-Year-Old Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Tweet Resurfaces: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD