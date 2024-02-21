Advertisement
Kelexo (KLXO) Token Sale Novel Phase Opened For Enthusiasts while Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA) Supporters Remain Confident in Their Assets

Kelexo (KLXO) multi-phase token presale shares more accomplishments
Wed, 21/02/2024 - 12:04
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Holders of Ethereum (ETH) and Cardano (ADA) might be showing early interest in new cryptocurrencies. With Ethereum (ETH) rising 14.9% weekly and Cardano (ADA) rising an amazing 13%, Kelexo's (KLXO) novel decentralized lending and borrowing mechanism is made possible. 

Kelexo's (KLXO) innovative strategy does away with the need for middlemen and identity verification processes, offering a trustworthy and transparent platform. 

Supporters of Kelexo (KLXO) can take part in pre-sale and buy tokens here.

Ethereum (ETH) surges with a strong week

Ethereum (ETH) price hit $2,934, marking a robust 14.9% weekly increase. The 1-hour chart showcases a bullish trend with notable ascents, while the 4-hour and 6-hour charts reveal a more emphatic uptrend, supported by increased volume. Despite reaching $2,934, Ethereum (ETH) value dipped slightly to the $2,894 range. Daily charts display ascending lows and highs, indicating a sustained bullish outlook. However, caution is warranted as overbought conditions (RSI at 77.4) hint at a potential near-term correction. Short-term indicators may suggest consolidation, but overall, Ethereum (ETH) maintains a bullish trajectory, with key moving averages supporting continued upward momentum.

Cardano (ADA) rides high on 13% surge, eyes $1 mark

Cardano (ADA) experienced a notable 13% surge in the last seven days, with expectations of reaching the coveted $1 mark. Analysts highlight the breakthrough of a 784-day resistance, signaling a potential uptrend. To solidify this momentum, Cardano (ADA) must breach and confirm above the critical level of 0.6691. Cardano (ADA) trajectory is influenced by broader market trends, including increased Bitcoin (BTC) investment post-U.S. Bitcoin (BTC) Spot ETF approval. The anticipation surrounding the Bitcoin (BTC) halving and a possible Ethereum (ETH) ETF approval also contribute to Cardano's (ADA) positive momentum. Transformative upgrades and the founder's vision shape Cardano's (ADA) future, emphasizing the potential for long-term growth and innovation.

Kelexo (KLXO) shakes up the $7 billion loan market

Kelexo (KLXO) is gaining attention in its presale, drawing in more than 8,500 participants due to its unique decentralized lending and borrowing system. What makes Kelexo (KLXO) distinctive is its innovative method, enabling users to borrow and lend digital assets without the need for KYC checks or intermediaries. Operating on secure smart contracts, Kelexo (KLXO) emphasizes transparency and dependability. In its Stage One presale, Kelexo (KLXO) offers tokens at a low $0.028, providing an enticing opportunity for investors seeking to participate in the future of DeFi. By eliminating KYC checks and intermediaries, Kelexo (KLXO) stands as a beacon of financial innovation, shaping the landscape of decentralized finance.

Find out more about the Kelexo (KLXO) presale by visiting the website here

A guest author represents the interests of the company he or she is promoting in his or her articles and is not part of U.Today’s editorial staff.
U.Today is not responsible for articles published by guest authors.
The opinions expressed in articles by guest authors do not necessarily reflect the views of U.Today.
The content published by guest authors is not investment advice.

