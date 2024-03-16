Advertisement
Kelexo (KLXO) Pre-Sale Welcomed by Novel Altcoiners Cohort while Litecoin (LTC) and Cardano (ADA) Hit Trading Volume Records

article image
Guest Author
Kelexo (KLXO) multi-level pre-sale campaign gains new supporters in March
Sat, 16/03/2024 - 11:00
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Contents
The beginning of March has brought a lot of surprises in the crypto world. For one, Bitcoin (BTC) finally broke the price record it set in 2021 of $68,000. But that's half the story. Since then, Bitcoin (BTC) has set 3 price records in a few days. 

These price records are $70,000, $72,000 and $73,000. And speculation suggests that Bitcoin (BTC) could hit 100,000 valuation in 2024. Ethereum (ETH) is following suit with the blockchain network valued at $4,000 per token. Investors are seeing this price surge and are looking to expand their portfolios.

Crypto winter devastated the industry and many investors and users had to take losses and shrink their portfolios. Now, all-time lows are being replaced with record-breaking valuations of Bitcoin (BTC) and we hope that other crypto assets will find their feet. 

Cardano (ADA) Investors Confident in IOHK

Cardano (ADA) is a slow-moving blockchain platform that bases its development on peer-reviewed academic research. Nicknamed the Ghost Chain, Cardano (ADA) has one of the most secure blockchain platforms in the crypto industry. It was built by one of the founding team members of Ethereum (ETH). 

Cardano (ADA) traded for $0.5621 about a month ago. Since then, Cardano (ADA) has experienced growth across the last four weeks. A week ago, Cardano (ADA) sold for $0.7246 and then for $0.7513 today. 

Cardano (ADA) has a market cap of $26 billion and a diluted market cap of $33 billion. We have 35 billion Cardano (ADA) in circulation and 36 billion Cardano (ADA) tokens in supply. The Cardano (ADA) project has a daily transaction volume of $795 million.

Litecoin (LTC) Shareholders Set Trading Volume Record

Litecoin (LTC) is often called digital gold after Bitcoin (BTC), regarded as digital gold. Litecoin (LTC) was founded by improving on the blockchain architecture of Bitcoin (BTC). The team's ultimate goal behind Litecoin (LTC) was to build a blockchain network that facilitates daily transactions through fast transaction speeds and low transaction fees.

Litecoin (LTC) trades at $96.15. It has been rising since the observed price movements of Litecoin (LTC) four weeks ago. A month ago, Litecoin (LTC) sold for $72.20. And they were then sold for $84.19 a week ago. 

Litecoin (LTC) has a market cap of $7 billion and a diluted market cap of $8 billion. Its daily transaction volume is at $663 million. Litecoin (LTC) has a token supply of $84 million, all in circulation. 

Kelexo (KLXO) unlocks new opportunities for investors

Kelexo (KLXO) is a decentralized marketplace where people can lend and borrow without an intermediary. As a product-led crypto project, Kelexo (KLXO) brings the first-mover advantage to the lending and borrowing industry.

At the stage 2 of its presale, Kelexo (KLXO) sells for $0.04. Investors who buy during the presale get revenue generated from platform fees.

Find out more about Kelexo (KLXO) please visit the website here.

#Kelexo
