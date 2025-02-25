Advertisement
    Shiba Inu Price Alert: Losing This Support Could Add Zero

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Tue, 25/02/2025 - 15:22
    Shiba Inu down 7%, in line with crypto market
    Dog-themed cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) is at a decisive juncture, and a breakdown below a key support could lead to a major decline, potentially adding another zero to its price tag.

    At the time of writing, SHIB was down 6.44% in the last 24 hours to $0.00001387 after dropping to lows of $0.000013.

    According to data from IntoTheBlock, Shiba Inu is sitting on crucial support, where 77 trillion SHIB tokens were bought at an average price of $0.00001. If SHIB fails to hold this level, increased selling pressure could push its price lower, adding another zero to its price tag.

    Article image
    Global In/Out of the Money, Courtesy: IntoTheBlock

    Shiba Inu is currently hovering near a critical price floor near $0.000013 that acted as strong support way back in September 2024. The popular dog coin is battling to hold above this crucial level amid the ongoing market sell-off, raising concerns about its short-term price trajectory.

    Broader crypto market volatility and weak momentum could contribute to further downside for Shiba Inu in the coming days. For SHIB to avoid a further sell-off, bulls must defend this crucial support level and regain upward momentum.

    Crypto market faces sell-off

    Shiba Inu fell sharply in late Monday trading, mirroring the rest of the crypto market, and the sell-off continued into the early Tuesday session. Bitcoin dipped below $90,000 overnight, aided by selling pressure in equities as the crypto market awaits its next bullish catalyst.

    Other cryptocurrencies fared worse, with the entire crypto market capitalization dropping roughly 8%. According to CoinGlass statistics, more than $1.38 billion in bullish crypto positions were liquidated from futures markets in the last 24 hours.

    In the following days, all eyes will be watching where SHIB price trends next; an additional drop might add another zero to its price, while a definitive break above the daily SMA 50 and 200 around $0.0000182 and $0.0000192 would be the first show of strength for the bulls.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News

