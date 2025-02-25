Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    SHIB Price Prediction for February 25

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Tue, 25/02/2025 - 15:37
    Can price of SHIB withstand overall market fall?
    SHIB Price Prediction for February 25
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Bulls remain weaker than bears today, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    Top coins by CoinStats

    SHIB/USD

    The price of SHIB has dropped by 6.47% since yesterday.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of SHIB is going down after a false breakout of the local resistance of $0.00001398. If the daily bar closes far from that mark, the correction is likely to continue to the support.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the price of the meme coin is far from key levels. If the candle closes around current prices, sideways trading in the range of $0.000012-$0.000014 is the more likely scenario.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    Sellers are also dominating on the weekly chart. The rate is approaching the support level of $0.00001231. 

    If it breaks out, traders may witness a test of the vital area of $0.000010 by the end of the month.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00001354 at press time.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction

