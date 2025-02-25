SHIB Price Prediction for February 25

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bulls remain weaker than bears today, according to CoinStats.

Top coins by CoinStats

SHIB/USD

The price of SHIB has dropped by 6.47% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of SHIB is going down after a false breakout of the local resistance of $0.00001398. If the daily bar closes far from that mark, the correction is likely to continue to the support.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the price of the meme coin is far from key levels. If the candle closes around current prices, sideways trading in the range of $0.000012-$0.000014 is the more likely scenario.

Image by TradingView

Sellers are also dominating on the weekly chart. The rate is approaching the support level of $0.00001231.

If it breaks out, traders may witness a test of the vital area of $0.000010 by the end of the month.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001354 at press time.