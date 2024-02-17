Advertisement
Kelexo (KLXO) Pre-Sale Spotlighted by Observers in February, 2024 as U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT), Bitcoin (BTC) Trading Volume Metrics Soar

article image
Guest Author
Kelexo (KLXO) tokensale campaign gains new supporters in February
Sat, 17/02/2024 - 14:13
USDt, with a neutral technical score of 55, maintains stability at $1.00. Bitcoin's ascent to $52,400 and Ethereum's rise to $2,800 highlight market dynamics, but caution prevails. 

Meanwhile, Kelexo (KLXO) pre-sale attracts new supporters. Its decentralized protocol, driven by the Kelexo (KLXO) token, boasts lower fees, swift transactions and a rewarding system, positioning Kelexo (KLXO) as a promising force in decentralized finance.

Supporters of Kelexo (KLXO) can take part in pre-sale and buy tokens here.

Tether USDt (USDT) Overview

Tether USDt (USDT) receives an average long-term technical score of 55, indicating a neutral stance among traders. The proprietary scoring system considers historical trading patterns, support and resistance levels and relative positions to long-term averages. With a score higher than 55% of circulating cryptos, USDt stands as a potential buy-and-hold opportunity. Traders focusing on steady growth may find the Long-Term Rank relevant in their asset allocation decisions.

USDt's stablecoin nature, designed to track fiat money performance, contributes to its average long-term technical score of 55.

Bitcoin (BTC): Surging Beyond $52,000 Mark

Bitcoin (BTC) keeps climbing, up more than 6% in the last day to go beyond $52,400. Its market value now tops $1 trillion, beating out big names like Tesla. Analysts think it could go up by 40% more by March 2024, hitting new record highs.

Ethereum (ETH) is on a similar track, crossing $2,800 with a 6.89% jump. But the crypto market saw $225 million in trades wiped out in the last day, showing lots of activity and ups and downs. Even though Bitcoin's data looks good, it's wise to be careful—big celebrations at these points often come before the market takes a breather.

Kelexo (KLXO): Novel pre-sale for DeFi enthusiasts

Kelexo (KLXO) revolutionizes crypto lending and borrowing with its Web3 platform, tackling traditional challenges while prioritizing inclusivity by eliminating Know Your Customer (KYC) processes. 

Embracing blockchain's decentralized ethos, Kelexo (KLXO) ensures accessibility without compromising security. As a decentralized protocol, Kelexo (KLXO) sets itself apart with lower fees and swift transaction speeds compared to conventional platforms. The native KLXO token serves as the primary currency, providing users with a zero-commission token swap feature, fostering transaction flexibility and encouraging active participation. 

Kelexo (KLXO) brings forth a special reward system for those holding KLXO tokens. This system encourages active participation and contributes to the overall stability and expansion of the platform. Kelexo (KLXO) stands out in the decentralized finance sector by prioritizing user-friendly features and introducing innovative solutions. It presents a significant change in token borrowing through the use of Web3 technology.

Find out more about the Kelexo (KLXO) presale by visiting the website here

