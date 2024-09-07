    Original U.Today article

    Cardano (ADA) Prediction for September 7

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Has price of Cardano (ADA) found local bottom yet?
    Sat, 7/09/2024 - 16:30
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The correction continues on the cryptocurrency market on the weekend, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    ADA/USD

    The price of Cardano (ADA) has gone down by 0.09% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of ADA has broken the local resistance of $0.3243.

    Binance Coin (BNB) Prediction for September 6
    Fri, 09/06/2024 - 15:15
    Binance Coin (BNB) Prediction for September 6
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk

    If the daily bar closes above that mark and with no long wick, the upward move is likely to continue tomorrow to the $0.33 range.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the price of ADA is rising after a false breakout of the support level of $0.3050. If the candle closes near $0.33, the energy might be enough for an ongoing bounce back to the $0.34-$0.35 zone.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, one should pay attention to the weekly bar closure. If it happens around the current prices, there is a chance of a local rise to the $0.35 area.

    ADA is trading at $0.3243 at press time.

    #Cardano Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

