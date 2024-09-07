Cardano (ADA) Prediction for September 7

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The correction continues on the cryptocurrency market on the weekend, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

ADA/USD

The price of Cardano (ADA) has gone down by 0.09% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of ADA has broken the local resistance of $0.3243.

If the daily bar closes above that mark and with no long wick, the upward move is likely to continue tomorrow to the $0.33 range.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the price of ADA is rising after a false breakout of the support level of $0.3050. If the candle closes near $0.33, the energy might be enough for an ongoing bounce back to the $0.34-$0.35 zone.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, one should pay attention to the weekly bar closure. If it happens around the current prices, there is a chance of a local rise to the $0.35 area.

ADA is trading at $0.3243 at press time.