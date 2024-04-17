Advertisement
AD

    KangaMoon (KANG) Token Pre-Sale Might be Spotlighted in April as Polygon (MATIC) and Cardano (ADA) Top Altcoins Recover Fast

    Advertisement
    article image
    Igor Grigorenko
    KangaMoon (KANG) multi-level pre-sale campaign gains new supporters in April
    Wed, 17/04/2024 - 17:01
    KangaMoon (KANG) Token Pre-Sale Might be Spotlighted in April as Polygon (MATIC) and Cardano (ADA) Top Altcoins Recover Fast
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    Cardano (ADA) is up 42% on the year-to-date (YTD) chart despite its recent downward trend. Polygon (MATIC) on the other hand almost broke past the $1 price barrier, and the recent downturn could become an entry-point for bulls to push it forward. 

    KangaMoon (KANG) presale-stage project became popular due to its innovative SocialFi elements and community-driven approach. Today, we will jump into the price performance for all three altcoins to see whether they are the best cryptos to invest in.

    Supporters of Kangamoon (KANG) can take part in pre-sale and buy tokens here.

    Cardano (ADA) might demonstrate potential, top analyst says

    Cardano (ADA) has recently displayed bullishness on the charts, as its year-to-date (YTD) value spiked 42%. During the past week alone, the Cardano price went up from a low point of $0.56 to $0.62, and at this rate is projected to reach much further gains.

    This is especially evident as it captured the appeal of Ali Martinez, a major crypto analyst, who projected how the Cardano crypto is consolidating between $0.55 and $0.80, and that it can experience a breakout at $1.70. This major Cardano price prediction has increased the level of confidence and the overall sentiment surrounding the future of the crypto. 

    Polygon (MATIC) recovers at increased pace

    Polygon (MATIC) has recently experienced a price downtrend, as it almost missed breaching the $1 price barrier. The overall price performance of the Polygon crypto resulted in a price upswing from $0.86 to $0.94. 

    Additionally, the Polygon price now needs to regain bullish attention in order to reach new heights, but if it does so it is expected to reach new annual highs. According to the Polygon price prediction, it can reach $1.29 by the end of the year. 

    KangaMoon (KANG) presale metrics are increasing

    KangaMoon (KANG) is one of the latest cryptocurrency to enter the gaming space but it has already managed to get a large following as over 20,000 users signed up for the platform and there are now over 5,800 holders of the KANG token. 

    A key catalyst for this major level of growth includes the unique Social-Fi elements, Play-to-Earn (P2E) features and a community-driven approach. On top of this platform, anyone can create their own KangaMoon character and by doing so, can battle other players, alongside entering tournaments in order to accumulate KANG tokens. 

    Discover the Exciting Opportunities of the KangaMoon (KANG) Presale Today!

    Website: https://KangaMoon.com/

    Join Our Telegram Community: https://t.me/KangaMoonofficial

    #KangaMoon
    About the author
    article image
    Igor Grigorenko

    Igor Grigorenko worked in IT for over 15 years, assisting to creation of a number of ICO accelerators and several large ICO projects

    related image Bitcoin Core 27.0 Just Released: Key Improvements
    2024/04/17 17:12
    Bitcoin Core 27.0 Just Released: Key Improvements
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    related image Charles Hoskinson Celebrates Cardano's (ADA) Insane Blockchain Performance
    2024/04/17 17:12
    Charles Hoskinson Celebrates Cardano's (ADA) Insane Blockchain Performance
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image 69% of Pepe (PEPE) Holders Return to Profit as Major Price Move Awaits
    2024/04/17 17:12
    69% of Pepe (PEPE) Holders Return to Profit as Major Price Move Awaits
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Introducing Anomaly: AI-Powered Layer 3 for Gaming powered by Arbitrum Orbit, built on Gelato RaaS
    The Second Edition of ETH Belgrade Emerges This June
    NFC 2024 in Lisbon, 28-30 May: One ticket, Five events, one super festival
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin Core 27.0 Just Released: Key Improvements
    Charles Hoskinson Celebrates Cardano's (ADA) Insane Blockchain Performance
    69% of Pepe (PEPE) Holders Return to Profit as Major Price Move Awaits
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD