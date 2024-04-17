KangaMoon (KANG) Token Pre-Sale Might be Spotlighted in April as Polygon (MATIC) and Cardano (ADA) Top Altcoins Recover Fast

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Cardano (ADA) is up 42% on the year-to-date (YTD) chart despite its recent downward trend. Polygon (MATIC) on the other hand almost broke past the $1 price barrier, and the recent downturn could become an entry-point for bulls to push it forward.

KangaMoon (KANG) presale-stage project became popular due to its innovative SocialFi elements and community-driven approach. Today, we will jump into the price performance for all three altcoins to see whether they are the best cryptos to invest in.

Cardano (ADA) might demonstrate potential, top analyst says

Cardano (ADA) has recently displayed bullishness on the charts, as its year-to-date (YTD) value spiked 42%. During the past week alone, the Cardano price went up from a low point of $0.56 to $0.62, and at this rate is projected to reach much further gains.

This is especially evident as it captured the appeal of Ali Martinez, a major crypto analyst, who projected how the Cardano crypto is consolidating between $0.55 and $0.80, and that it can experience a breakout at $1.70. This major Cardano price prediction has increased the level of confidence and the overall sentiment surrounding the future of the crypto.

Polygon (MATIC) recovers at increased pace

Polygon (MATIC) has recently experienced a price downtrend, as it almost missed breaching the $1 price barrier. The overall price performance of the Polygon crypto resulted in a price upswing from $0.86 to $0.94.

Additionally, the Polygon price now needs to regain bullish attention in order to reach new heights, but if it does so it is expected to reach new annual highs. According to the Polygon price prediction, it can reach $1.29 by the end of the year.

KangaMoon (KANG) presale metrics are increasing

KangaMoon (KANG) is one of the latest cryptocurrency to enter the gaming space but it has already managed to get a large following as over 20,000 users signed up for the platform and there are now over 5,800 holders of the KANG token.

A key catalyst for this major level of growth includes the unique Social-Fi elements, Play-to-Earn (P2E) features and a community-driven approach. On top of this platform, anyone can create their own KangaMoon character and by doing so, can battle other players, alongside entering tournaments in order to accumulate KANG tokens.

