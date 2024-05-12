Advertisement
    KangaMoon (KANG) Pre-Sale Might be Gaining Traction in May 2024 as Toncoin (TON) and Cardano (ADA) Top Altcoins Recover Fast

    Guest Author
    KangaMoon (KANG) many-phase crypto asset pre-sale campaign gains new followers in May
    Sun, 12/05/2024 - 13:00
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The month of April went by with significant price losses for many cryptocurrencies. This was a result of the Bitcoin halving that failed to engineer a massive rally and the reluctance of the SEC to approve the Ethereum ETF. However, the month of May is set to usher in a new era for many tokens with KangaMoon (KANG).

    KangaMoon (KANG) proceeds to a new token sale phase in Q2 2024.

    Supporters of KangaMoon (KANG) can take part in pre-sale and buy tokens here.

    KangaMoon (KANG) integrates GameFi and P2E segments

    The month of May is expected to be a hit for KangaMoon, Cardano, and Toncoin.  The KangaMoon platform is an excellent addition to the meme coin space, integrating GameFI and play to earn, creating a new set of meme coin lovers and enthusiasts.

    KangaMoon has achieved big feats in less than six months of the presale, garnering $6.5 million in funding, enlisting more than 20k users into its fold, and having more than 6k active holders. Although the token has rewarded investors with a significant ROI of 400%, the month of April is expected to kickstart another profit for early adopters as the project moves into the next stage. 

    Its tokenomics share is something that has helped to attract users. With 250 million on the total supply of 1 billion reserved for in-game rewards, every stakeholder benefits from the largesse on offer with KangaMoon. The current price of the KANG token is $0.025.

    Toncoin (TON) expands reach to Hong Kong

    Although it came late, Hong Kong license virtual exchange Hashkey has listed Toncoin months after listing other cryptocurrency pairs. This listing is a follow-up of the earlier partnership with the Hashkey group, aimed at expanding the reach of the Ton ecosystem to the Asia populace.

    This listing is expected to further push Toncoin into the ladder of the crypto charts. Already Toncon market cap of over $20B ranks it among the top 10 in the entire market with a fully diluted market cap of $28 billion. With the ongoing developments within the Toncoin ecosystem, the token may rally to $10 in May.

    Cardano (ADA) introduces new level of safety

    Cardano is a blockchain network that is intended to cater to a safe and transparent society. Cardano was the first blockchain that saw the need for a Proof-of-Stake blockchain even before the Ethereum blockchain adopted the mechanism.

    Cardano's use cases across various spheres make it an attractive investment for traders. While the Cardano token may have experienced setbacks in the past months, it is expected to rise significantly in May as the bull run commences. Data from CoinMarketCap shows that Cardano's market cap and trading volume have been on the uptrend for days, which could trigger a rally. 

    Discover the exciting opportunities of the KangaMoon (KANG) presale today!

    Website: https://kangamoon.com/

    Join our KangaMoon Community: https://t.me/kangamoonofficial

    #KangaMoon
    About the author
    article image
    Guest Author

    A guest author represents the interests of the company he or she is promoting in his or her articles and is not part of U.Today’s editorial staff.
    U.Today is not responsible for articles published by guest authors.
    The opinions expressed in articles by guest authors do not necessarily reflect the views of U.Today.
    The content published by guest authors is not investment advice.

