Advertisement
AD

    KangaMoon (KANG) Pre-Sale Might be Gaining Steam in March, 2024 as Ethereum (ETH), Uniswap (UNI) Still in Focus for Traders

    Advertisement
    article image
    Guest Author
    KangaMoon (KANG) multi-level asset sale campaign gains new supporters in March
    Sat, 30/03/2024 - 13:00
    KangaMoon (KANG) Pre-Sale Might be Gaining Steam in March, 2024 as Ethereum (ETH), Uniswap (UNI) Still in Focus for Traders
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    The likely event that Ethereum (ETH) ETF will be approved has hit a significant setback with the Security Exchange Commission (SEC) launching a campaign to classify the number 2 cryptocurrency as Security. As for Uniswap (UNI), the top decentralized token has been bullish for some time and could hit $15 in the coming months. 

    Meanwhile, KangaMoon (KANG) meme coin pre-sale garnered attention.

    Supporters of KangaMoon (KANG) can take part in pre-sale and buy tokens here.

    Analysts Tracking KangaMoon (KANG) in 2024

    KangaMoon has all chances to be the standout meme coin of 2024. In 2023, Pepe led the meme coin market growth and KangaMoon is poised to replicate the feat, potentially rising by 1000% before the end of the year.

    With KangaMoon, a new community of meme coin lovers is created where intense gameplay activities thrive. Players get to compete with one another on a weekly, monthly, and quarterly basis, earning multiple rewards by winning gaming tournaments and competitions. There is room for spectators to also speculate on match outcomes and win amazing prizes.  

    With the presale at stage 4, KangaMoon native token KANG can be purchased at $0.014. 

    SEC  Launches Campaign to Categorize Ethereum (ETH) as Security

    The US Security and Exchange Commission is continuing its severe searchlight on Ethereum (ETH), intending to classify the second-most-popular crypto as security. Already, the SEC has issued a warrant to the US-based companies to document their interaction with the Ethereum network.

    With this development, the approval of the Ethereum ETH may be in jeopardy. Already, the Ethereum token is down on the trading chart, having fallen below the $3500 key support level. If the SEC succeeds in classifying Ethereum as security, the token may experience a significant decline according to many analysts.

    Uniswap (UNI) Hints at $15 As it Sets to Retest Key Resistance Levels 

    Uniswap (UNI) traded above $16 in February before the bearish pressure pushed the token back below $10. However, Uniswap coin is recovering and is ready to retest key strongholds in the coming weeks. With a 66% increase in the past 30 days, Uniswap has found support above $11.

    Uniswap market cap has also surged past $7B with the next three resistance levels of $12.4, $12.6, and $13.1 crucial in the trajectory of the token. If Uniswap breaks out of these resistance levels, the token may trade at $15 in the coming weeks.

    Discover the Opportunities of the KangaMoon (KANG) Presale 

    Website: https://Kangamoon.com/

    Join Our Telegram Community: https://t.me/Kangamoonofficial

    #KangaMoon
    About the author
    article image
    Guest Author

    A guest author represents the interests of the company he or she is promoting in his or her articles and is not part of U.Today’s editorial staff.
    U.Today is not responsible for articles published by guest authors.
    The opinions expressed in articles by guest authors do not necessarily reflect the views of U.Today.
    The content published by guest authors is not investment advice.

    related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Triggers Negative 1,146% Netflow Spike: Implications
    2024/03/30 13:04
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Triggers Negative 1,146% Netflow Spike: Implications
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Bitcoin (BTC) Clearly Beating Ethereum, but in Unexpected Way
    2024/03/30 13:04
    Bitcoin (BTC) Clearly Beating Ethereum, but in Unexpected Way
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Satoshi Era Bitcoin Wallet Awakens, Makes Unexpected Move
    2024/03/30 13:04
    Satoshi Era Bitcoin Wallet Awakens, Makes Unexpected Move
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Blockhain Sophon Secures $10M in Funding from Renowned Investors While Shrouded in Mystery
    IdeaSoft To Launch an Innovative Perpetual DEX on INTMAX’s Open-source L2 Plasma Next
    Discover the MILE (Milestonebased) Listing on XT.COM
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Triggers Negative 1,146% Netflow Spike: Implications
    Bitcoin (BTC) Clearly Beating Ethereum, but in Unexpected Way
    Satoshi Era Bitcoin Wallet Awakens, Makes Unexpected Move
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD