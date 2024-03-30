KangaMoon (KANG) Pre-Sale Might be Gaining Steam in March, 2024 as Ethereum (ETH), Uniswap (UNI) Still in Focus for Traders

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The likely event that Ethereum (ETH) ETF will be approved has hit a significant setback with the Security Exchange Commission (SEC) launching a campaign to classify the number 2 cryptocurrency as Security. As for Uniswap (UNI), the top decentralized token has been bullish for some time and could hit $15 in the coming months.

Meanwhile, KangaMoon (KANG) meme coin pre-sale garnered attention.

Analysts Tracking KangaMoon (KANG) in 2024

KangaMoon has all chances to be the standout meme coin of 2024. In 2023, Pepe led the meme coin market growth and KangaMoon is poised to replicate the feat, potentially rising by 1000% before the end of the year.

With KangaMoon, a new community of meme coin lovers is created where intense gameplay activities thrive. Players get to compete with one another on a weekly, monthly, and quarterly basis, earning multiple rewards by winning gaming tournaments and competitions. There is room for spectators to also speculate on match outcomes and win amazing prizes.

With the presale at stage 4, KangaMoon native token KANG can be purchased at $0.014.

SEC Launches Campaign to Categorize Ethereum (ETH) as Security

The US Security and Exchange Commission is continuing its severe searchlight on Ethereum (ETH), intending to classify the second-most-popular crypto as security. Already, the SEC has issued a warrant to the US-based companies to document their interaction with the Ethereum network.

With this development, the approval of the Ethereum ETH may be in jeopardy. Already, the Ethereum token is down on the trading chart, having fallen below the $3500 key support level. If the SEC succeeds in classifying Ethereum as security, the token may experience a significant decline according to many analysts.

Uniswap (UNI) Hints at $15 As it Sets to Retest Key Resistance Levels

Uniswap (UNI) traded above $16 in February before the bearish pressure pushed the token back below $10. However, Uniswap coin is recovering and is ready to retest key strongholds in the coming weeks. With a 66% increase in the past 30 days, Uniswap has found support above $11.

Uniswap market cap has also surged past $7B with the next three resistance levels of $12.4, $12.6, and $13.1 crucial in the trajectory of the token. If Uniswap breaks out of these resistance levels, the token may trade at $15 in the coming weeks.

