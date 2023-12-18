Advertisement
AD

Justin Sun Withdraws Half a Trillion SHIB from Binance

Advertisement
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Tech entrepreneur Justin Sun has withdrawn 500 billion SHIB tokens, valued at approximately $5 million, from Binance
Mon, 12/18/2023 - 18:00
Justin Sun Withdraws Half a Trillion SHIB from Binance
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Earlier this Monday, Justin Sun, the prominent tech entrepreneur, withdrew 500 billion SHIB tokens, equivalent to $5 million, from Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange. SHIB is up 0.8% over the past 24 hours. 

Advertisement

A pattern of large-scale withdrawals

This withdrawal is part of a recent pattern of significant transactions by Sun

In the past few days, he has withdrawn various other tokens from Binance, including 127,510 LINK ($1.85 million), 202,385 STORJ ($200,000), 53.68 billion PEPE ($76.7K), and 13,904 DYDX ($43K). 

Related
Ripple CTO Weighs in on Puzzling Correlation Between XRP and XLM

Advertisement

These moves by Sun are being closely watched by the crypto community since they could potentially affect the price performance of the aforementioned cryptocurrencies. 

Sun's appetite for meme coins

Earlier this year, Sun announced on X his decision to start actively trading meme coins and other promising projects. 

He stated that he would bear any potential losses personally and donate all profits to charity. 

The controversial entrepreneur also stressed that his investments were not financial advice and did not guarantee the listing of these projects on any exchanges, including Huobi Global and Poloniex. 

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Binance
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image ADA and BNB Price Analysis for December 18
2023/12/18 18:28
ADA and BNB Price Analysis for December 18
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Shytoshi Kusama Announces Plan for Global SHIB Adoption, Ripple Shares Epic 2024 Forecast After SEC Lawsuit, Arthur Hayes Sets BTC's Next Target at $1 Million: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
2023/12/18 18:28
Shytoshi Kusama Announces Plan for Global SHIB Adoption, Ripple Shares Epic 2024 Forecast After SEC Lawsuit, Arthur Hayes Sets BTC's Next Target at $1 Million: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image Ripple CTO Weighs in on Puzzling Correlation Between XRP and XLM
2023/12/18 18:28
Ripple CTO Weighs in on Puzzling Correlation Between XRP and XLM
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

Justin Sun Withdraws Half a Trillion SHIB from Binance
Justin Sun Withdraws Half a Trillion SHIB from Binance
ADA and BNB Price Analysis for December 18
ADA and BNB Price Analysis for December 18
Shytoshi Kusama Announces Plan for Global SHIB Adoption, Ripple Shares Epic 2024 Forecast After SEC Lawsuit, Arthur Hayes Sets BTC's Next Target at $1 Million: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Shytoshi Kusama Announces Plan for Global SHIB Adoption, Ripple Shares Epic 2024 Forecast After SEC Lawsuit, Arthur Hayes Sets BTC's Next Target at $1 Million: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Ripple CTO Weighs in on Puzzling Correlation Between XRP and XLM
Ripple CTO Weighs in on Puzzling Correlation Between XRP and XLM
BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for December 18
BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for December 18
XRPL Xumm Wallet Completes Major Upgrade, Rebrands to Xaman
XRPL Xumm Wallet Completes Major Upgrade, Rebrands to Xaman
'I Shorted ETH on Friday,' Seasoned Trader Peter Brandt Admits, Expecting $650 per ETH Soon
'I Shorted ETH on Friday,' Seasoned Trader Peter Brandt Admits, Expecting $650 per ETH Soon
Bitcoin 'Mortal Combat' Bullish Message Issued by Michael Saylor, BTC Community Excited
Bitcoin 'Mortal Combat' Bullish Message Issued by Michael Saylor, BTC Community Excited
Next XRP Support Level Might Launch New Growth Wave
Next XRP Support Level Might Launch New Growth Wave
Astar Network (ASTR) Skyrockets 44% on Major Exchange Listing
Astar Network (ASTR) Skyrockets 44% on Major Exchange Listing
Show all
Advertisement
AD