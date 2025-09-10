JuCoin Becomes Ju.com, Introduces Inactive Assets Auto-Return Option

Advertisement

JuCoin, a prominent Asia-centric cryptocurrency and blockchain services hub, announced its rebranding to Ju.com, reflecting its evolution into a comprehensive digital finance ecosystem. The platform also releases xBrokers in a bid to rewrite the RWA scene for organizations and traders.

According to the official statement by its team, JuCoin, one of Asia's dominant crypto hubs, is rebranding to Ju.com. This upgrade is set to reaffirm the platform's commitment to building a one-stop digital asset ecosystem of B2B and B2C services.

The rebranding campaign brings a connected identity and coincides with the launch of platform features that expand and simplify engagement with digital assets for its users, supporting Ju.com’s philosophy that advanced technologies should feel familiar and accessible.

Sammi Li, CEO and cofounder of Ju.com, highlights the paramount importance of this rebranding to the platform, its roadmap and community:

Our community made it clear we needed to go further than cosmetic updates. This rebrand is a transformation shaped by user feedback, designed to elevate the entire experience across both web and app platforms.

Ju.com will also become the first crypto exchange to introduce a Decentralized Asset Custody system, launching in the coming months, which will automatically return user assets to personal wallets after 24 hours of inactivity. This mechanism addresses longstanding concerns around centralized custody by ensuring that users retain ultimate control of their funds.

Ju.com introduces xBrokers, RWA brokerage and liquidity network

Expanding its role as a bridge between digital assets and traditional markets, Ju.com has introduced xBrokers, its global RWA brokerage and liquidity network.

Through xBrokers, the platform has launched the U.S. and Hong Kong Stock Trading Zone, enabling users to access two of the world’s most influential equity markets directly on the platform. By allowing participation through crypto assets, the feature removes geographical and institutional barriers while ensuring 1:1 real-stock backing with independent custodial oversight.

As part of xBrokers, the Early Bird Stock Subscription Zone delivers a digital-first stock launch model that grants users early access to premarket equity offerings once reserved for institutions.

With a growing ecosystem spanning JuChain, xBrokers RWA brokerage, JuCard system, JumpFi payments and the $100M Ju Labs Innovation Fund, Ju.com offers a unified experience that removes fragmentation and complexity from digital asset management.