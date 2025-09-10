SHIB Price Prediction for September 10

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Even though the day has started bullish for the crypto market, more and more coins are coming back to the red zone, according to CoinStats.

SHIB chart by CoinStats

SHIB/USD

The price of SHIB has declined by 1.17% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of SHIB is in the middle of the local channel, between the support of $0.00001275 and the resistance of $0.000013.

As none of the sides is dominating, there are low chances of seeing sharp moves by the end of the day.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, the price of the meme coin is far from key levels. If buyers want to get back in the game, they need to restore the rate above the resistance of $0.00001314. Until it happens, traders may witness a correction to the $0.00001250 mark.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, none of the sides is dominating as the rate of SHIB is far from support and resistance levels. As none of the sides is controlling the situation on the market, there are low chances of seeing sharp moves soon.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001290 at press time.