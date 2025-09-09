Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Breaking: Major DOGE ETF Delayed, But Upcoming Launch Keeps Meme Coin in Green Territory

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Tue, 9/09/2025 - 20:38
    A major Dogecoin ETF proposal has been delayed by the SEC, but this week will still be big for DOGE
    Advertisement
    Breaking: Major DOGE ETF Delayed, But Upcoming Launch Keeps Meme Coin in Green Territory
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has delayed making a decision on Bitwise's Dogecoin exchange-traded fund (ETF).

    Bitwise, the world's leading cryptocurrency index fund manager, originally filed to launch the ETF back in January. The product is meant to offer investors direct exposure to the leading meme cryptocurrency by market cap. 

    It is worth noting that the review period for such applications usually spans a total of 240 days, meaning that the delay does not mean that the product will eventually be rejected by the SEC. 

    HOT Stories
    Breaking: Major DOGE ETF Delayed, But Upcoming Launch Keeps Meme Coin in Green Territory
    Massive 300 Million XRP Injection, Bitcoin's 'Quantum Hack' Theory, Shiba Inu (SHIB) 2025 Breakout Setup: Crypto News Digest
    Breaking: Ripple Expands Partnership with Spanish Banking Giant
    Ethereum Hits 0 in Volatility, Bitcoin Oversold? New Uptrend Born, XRP: You Can Smell Recovery

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 08/13/2025 - 09:51
    Dogecoin Skyrockets 30% in Volume as Bulls Get Activated
    ByGodfrey Benjamin

    Advertisement

    Grayscale, the leading cryptocurrency asset manager, also filed for a Dogecoin ETF. 

    First Dogecoin ETF 

    Meanwhile, the very first Dogecoin ETF is set to go live on Sept. 11. The launch of Rex-Osprey DOGE ETF (DOJE) will mark a significant milestone for the meme coin's institutional adoption, potentially kicking off a new era of cryptocurrency investment. 

    However, it is worth noting that this is not a typical DOGE ETF since it will not offer direct exposure to the leading meme coin. Instead, the product relies on the 40 Act structure to avoid the typical approval process. Investors will gain exposure to a Cayman Island-based subsidiary that holds the meme coin via various instruments. 

    Earlier this year, as reported by U.Today, a Solana ETF with a similar structure was also rolled out by Rex-Osprey. 

    Dogecoin's resilience 

    Despite the snub, Dogecoin is currently one of the major altcoins that are in the green. It is up by 0.8%, with its market cap currently sitting at $4.25 billion. 

    The launch of the first DOGE ETF is already a huge deal for the meme coin world, which explains why DOGE is outperforming Bitcoin. 

    #Dogecoin News #ETF
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Sep 9, 2025 - 19:02
    Fidelity's Timmer Reveals Why It Makes Sense for Bitcoin to Be at the Top
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 9, 2025 - 15:58
    NPM Hack in Crypto: Polygon, Ledger, Trezor Share Important Statements
    ByVladislav Sopov
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    CYSEC GLOBAL Returns with Its 17th Global Edition of CYSEC UAE to Strengthen the Nation’s Cyber Resilience
    House of Doge and Bitstamp by Robinhood Announce Strategic Partnership For NYSE:ZONE Treasury
    VAP Group in association with Abu Dhabi Convention & Exhibition Bureau is set to host all AI futurists at The Global AI Show at Abu Dhabi, on 8-9th December 2025
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Sep 9, 2025 - 20:38
    Breaking: Major DOGE ETF Delayed, But Upcoming Launch Keeps Meme Coin in Green Territory
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 9, 2025 - 19:02
    Fidelity's Timmer Reveals Why It Makes Sense for Bitcoin to Be at the Top
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 9, 2025 - 15:58
    NPM Hack in Crypto: Polygon, Ledger, Trezor Share Important Statements
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all