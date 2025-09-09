Shiba Inu Coin Price Breakout Buzz Rises as 379,928,819,428 SHIB Move on Coinbase, But Bearish Twist Emerges

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Over the past two weeks, whale wallets tied to Coinbase have been shuffling enormous amounts of Shiba Inu (SHIB), moving billions of tokens in a series of transfers that have almost completely emptied one address while filling another on the same exchange cluster to the equivalent of a multi-million-dollar balance.

This activity coincides with SHIB's return above $0.000013, fueling speculation that the meme coin may be gearing up for its next pivotal price move after months of stagnation.

The first address started loading in late August, with withdrawals recorded in waves that included 28.39 billion SHIB worth $357,560, another 38.19 billion tokens worth $482,570 and finally 102.59 billion SHIB valued at $1.28 million. There were a few smaller outflows after that, but the trend stayed the same — Shiba Inu tokens slowly left until there was only $2.47 million left.

That final amount was sent out in a single transaction just 10 hours ago, reducing the balance of the wallet to almost zero and bringing to an end a stretch of more than $2.3 million in outflows.

Breakout watch

In the meantime, another Coinbase-linked wallet has been taking on tokens during the same period. Just four days ago, it added 67.3 billion SHIB worth $817,000, followed by 35.8 billion SHIB worth $444,820, and then a whopping 84.9 billion tokens worth $1.1 million in just one transfer.

These moves upped its holdings to 188.07 billion SHIB in total, which is valued at $2.46 million at the current SHIB price.

On the market side, SHIB has started putting pressure on levels not tested since mid-August. After a decent recovery from the $0.000012 area, the price is tightening near $0.000013, with increasing volumes across the main pairs.

The chart shows that the price is ready to expand, and the timing of whale reallocations makes it likely that there will be a breakout attempt soon.