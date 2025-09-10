Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Dogecoin Price Warning Issued by DOGE Contributor Amid Extreme Volatility

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Wed, 10/09/2025 - 14:00
    Warning comes as first Dogecoin ETF in US nears debut
    Advertisement
    Dogecoin Price Warning Issued by DOGE Contributor Amid Extreme Volatility
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The Rex-Osprey DOGE ETF (DOJE) is slated to launch this Thursday, kicking off a meme coin ETF era in the U.S., according to Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas.

    Advertisement

    The Dogecoin ETF will launch under the Investment Company Act of 1940 — a different framework from the Securities Act of 1933, which typically governs grantor trusts that hold physical commodities or derivatives and marks the first Dogecoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) in the U.S.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 02/14/2025 - 11:48
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Reacts as SEC Acknowledges ETF Filing, What's Next?
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoiners Hyping Up Apple's Brand-New iPhone
    Crypto Market Prediction: XRP: $3 Too Early, SHIB Bull Run to Start at $0.000013? Ethereum Dominance Back at $4,350
    Breaking: Major DOGE ETF Delayed, But Upcoming Launch Keeps Meme Coin in Green Territory
    Massive 300 Million XRP Injection, Bitcoin's 'Quantum Hack' Theory, Shiba Inu (SHIB) 2025 Breakout Setup: Crypto News Digest

    Dogecoin rallied following the news and is currently up 11% in the last seven days, according to CoinMarketCap data. Dogecoin saw a sharp surge at the very start of the week start, reaching $0.249 on Tuesday following two straight days of gains before retreating.

    Advertisement

    According to recent analysis by Santiment, Dogecoin large wallets holding 1 million to 10 million DOGE have continued to accumulate since Aug. 25 and intensified this trend just as the likelihood of a Dogecoin ETF began to be probable. This category of addresses now holds 10.91 billion and 7.23% of the Dogecoin supply, nearly at a four-year high.

    Dogecoin warning issued

    The upcoming Dogecoin ETF launch is no doubt generating excitement from the crypto community and traditional investors. This might spark strong demand from retail and institutional traders as well as increased speculation in the days following the launch, influencing price action.



    In this light, Mishaboar, a vocal Dogecoin community member, issued a warning along these lines. Not only the Dogecoin ETF launch but the Fed's interest rate decision at the upcoming September meeting scheduled for 16th and 17th of this month might shape investor sentiment in the days and weeks ahead.

    Mishaboar cautions along these lines, predicting periods of extreme volatility in the next weeks and months ahead. He issued a recommendation to traders and investors on trading alone with money they can afford to lose, and also to take profits along the way. Likewise, they should stay away from leverage and derivatives at all costs, so as not to lose everything.

    #Dogecoin News #Dogecoin Price Prediction #Dogecoin #Dogecoin ETF
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Sep 10, 2025 - 13:40
    XRP Community Spots Ripple Logo in Apple's New iPhone 17
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Sep 10, 2025 - 12:54
    Colossal 2,600,000,000,000 Shiba Inu Exchange Outflow Spotted
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Falcon Finance Announced $FF and Community Sale on Buidlpad
    BiFinance Completes Series B Financing: RWA Moves to the Core Stage of Global Capital Markets
    MemeCore Launches Layer 1 Blockchain to Structure the Meme Coin Economy
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Sep 10, 2025 - 14:00
    Dogecoin Price Warning Issued by DOGE Contributor Amid Extreme Volatility
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 10, 2025 - 13:40
    XRP Community Spots Ripple Logo in Apple's New iPhone 17
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 10, 2025 - 12:54
    Colossal 2,600,000,000,000 Shiba Inu Exchange Outflow Spotted
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all